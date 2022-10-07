The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) will honor Hal Hunter, Rappahannock County’s serial innovator, with its citizen leadership award at the organization’s upcoming annual meeting.
Hunter will be presented the award Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Rappahannock’s Mount Vernon Farm. Also at the event, Town of Culpeper Chief of Police Chris Jenkins will be awarded the organization’s government leadership award and Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr will give a keynote address.
First awarded in 2007, the regional leadership awards honor government and citizen leaders in the region for outstanding contributions to the Rappahannock-Rapidan region, and facilitation of enhanced communication, coordination, collaborative governance and planning across the region.
Hunter has been central in founding a number of successful endeavors and nonprofits in Rappahannock County.
Back in 2009, he was the driving force behind the launch of the Rappahannock Food Pantry and its Backpack Program that sends food home with elementary school kids on weekends. Same with the rollout of Rapp at Home six years later, with its mission of helping seniors in the community stay in their homes.
Most recently, he’s launched a home sharing effort, dubbed Rapp Homeshares, to match up people looking for affordable housing with folks willing to share their home in exchange for a rent and some help around the house.
Registration for the annual meeting is $20 through Oct. 19 and additional information can be found athttps://www.rrregion.org/annualmeetingor by calling the Regional Commission at (540) 829-7450.
