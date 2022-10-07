Hal-Hunter01-2-web.jpg

Hal Hunter

 File photo/By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) will honor Hal Hunter, Rappahannock County’s serial innovator, with its citizen leadership award at the organization’s upcoming annual meeting.

Hunter will be presented the award Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Rappahannock’s Mount Vernon Farm. Also at the event, Town of Culpeper Chief of Police Chris Jenkins will be awarded the organization’s government leadership award and Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr will give a keynote address. 

