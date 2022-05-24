People Incorporated is now offering “small dollar” personal loans of up to $2,500 for qualifying individuals. These low-interest loans can be used for debt consolidation, home repairs, vehicle repairs and more. No collateral is required for the loan.
“Small dollar loans are a great option for individuals who have challenges with their credit scores,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Incorporated. “We provide budget and credit counseling as part of the loan process so that clients can learn how to improve their credit for bigger loans that they may need in the future.”
Small dollar loans are offered across the community action agency’s 16 city and county service area, which includes Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties. Learn more by calling 276-619-2265 or visitinghttps://www.peopleinc.net/service/personal-loan/.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...