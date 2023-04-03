Rush River Commons organizers on Saturday held an open house at the Washington School to share details about the development as its construction gets underway in the Town of Washington.
Here are some key takeaways from the event:
Cafe space may sit vacant for some time
Development leaders remain in the process of finding an entrepreneur who will open a coffee shop or eatery for the community to gather, eat and drink at the development. They’re in talks with food-oriented people, who organizers have declined to name, to potentially open a business at the location.
Sarah Raposa, who oversaw a booth at the open house advertising the retail space, said it’s unlikely that a restaurateur would sign a lease on the space before having seen it fully constructed. It’s more likely that the space might sit vacant for some time after construction is complete for potential tenants to tour the location and decide whether opening a business there would be a worthwhile investment for them, according to Raposa, whose husband Karlos Leopold has owned several restaurants in Washington, D.C.
Building manager is accepting informal residential applications
TM Associates, the Rockville-based company that will manage the residential rental units planned for Rush River Commons, is taking informal applications from prospective tenants interested in living in the development.
Tim Hoerner, who oversaw a booth at the open house advertising the residential space, said prospective tenants of the two and three-bedroom units can send an email to the management company to express interest in a unit, which he said likely won’t hit the market until 2024.
Those interested should send their contact information and other information they feel is important to Rentals@tmamgroup.com.
“The process will not be first come, first served but will be subject to comprehensive review,” read a flier at the open house. “Official rental rates will not be disclosed, but will be handled individually with renters once they have gone through the approval process.”
The rental units at Rush River Commons are intended for Rappahannock County residents or those who work in the county and are looking for affordable housing since many will be rented below market rate. Hoerner said the informal application is to help ensure the units are eventually rented to the intended demographic.
Legacy landowners are excited about the project
Cil and Normie Davis, whose parents George H. Davis and Dorothy Cox Davis (former mayor of the Town of Washington who presided over the famous all women Town Council) owned the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant that once sat on the site where Rush River Commons is being developed, said they’re thrilled about the project.
The sisters attended the open house and shared old photos of their parents' business.
“[The land] had fallen into such disrepair … and I think that the town certainly needs more affordable housing … It’s never really had a place that was the center where people would go,” Cil Davis said. “I’m just really glad that it’s finding a new life and a new purpose.”