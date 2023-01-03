The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation on Tuesday announced details for the 32nd annual observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday event in Rappahannock County.
The program, which will be held virtually, will be shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 on Culpeper Media’s website. It will be taped at The Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street in Washington and is presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Company and the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s Claudia Mitchell Fund, a newcomer to the show.
Headlining guest will be Ruby Hayes, a vocalist and actor of both stage and screen , who has traveled extensively. Additional music will be presented by local artists, Bobby G & Friends, Marie Davis, James Daniels, Mike Groves, Archie Borgus III, and Michael T. White, Marcia Cole, and Wakefield Country Day School students.
New this year is the recognition of a “PEACE Ambassador,” which will be awarded to Kit Goldfarb, of Washington, for her work as executive director of SANGO-KENYA; a nonprofit that connects Rappahannock County to Africa by concentrating on sustainable agriculture, nutrition and growth opportunities.
The organization also works tom improve the lives of women and children in rural Kenya. SANGO- Kenya’s programs help alleviate food and nutrition insecurity by providing in-class training and technical field support to women, smallholder farmers in nutrition and sustainable agriculture practices.
SANGO-Kenya’s programs are designed to be easily replicated in other areas facing similar agricultural and food security challenges. Goldfarb makes frequent and extended trips to the area, working directly with the people in training and development.
The event is a fundraiser to support “Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund” to assist students in Rappahannock to further their education, donations to which will be accepted online or by mail (make checks/money orders/cashiers' checks to: Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, Inc./JEBoddie Scholarship, P.O. Box 121, Amissville, VA 20106).
