MLK Celebration 2023

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is holding its 32nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday observance event.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation on Tuesday announced details for the 32nd annual observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday event in Rappahannock County.

The program, which will be held virtually, will be shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 on Culpeper Media’s website. It will be taped at The Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street in  Washington and is presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Company and the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s Claudia Mitchell Fund, a newcomer to the show.

