Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts addressing a crowd at a 2022 event unveiling Castleton’s Scrabble Elementary School's historical marker in celebration of its centennial.

 Ben Peters

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore Castleton’s historic Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, in the years since it shuttered, will hold its annual Black History Month celebration in cooperation with Wakefield Country Day School on Feb. 25.

The event, to be located at Wakefield, 1059 Zachary Taylor Hwy. in Huntly, will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. A reception will follow a presentation on historic Black-owned businesses in Rappahannock County, which is free and open to the public.

