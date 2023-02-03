Scrabble-Historic-91-web.jpg

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts addressing a crowd at a 2022 event unveiling Castleton’s Scrabble Elementary School's historical marker in celebration of its centennial.

 Ben Peters

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore Castleton’s historic Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, will hold its annual Black History Month celebration in cooperation with Wakefield Country Day School on Feb. 25.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Wakefield (1059 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly) from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. A reception will follow a presentation on historic Black-owned businesses in Rappahannock County. 

Dennis Store Castleton

The former Dennis Store in Castleton in 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you