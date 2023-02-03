Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts addressing a crowd at a 2022 event unveiling Castleton’s Scrabble Elementary School's historical marker in celebration of its centennial.
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore Castleton’s historic Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, will hold its annual Black History Month celebration in cooperation with Wakefield Country Day School on Feb. 25.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Wakefield (1059 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly) from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. A reception will follow a presentation on historic Black-owned businesses in Rappahannock County.
The celebration of businesses and entrepreneurs entitled, “Black Businesses of Rappahannock: circa 1950’s – 1970’s,” will feature the following businesses founded by Black Rappahannock residents: Dennis’ Store in Castleton; Cross Creek in Amissville; Flatwood Inn in Washington; Pine Knot Inn in Washington, and Horseshoe Inn in Sperryville.
The celebration will consist of presentations from family members of each business followed by a Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to bring old photos, flyers, and memories to share of the by-gone days of these popular establishments. Current Black business owners and entrepreneurs in the county will be introduced and will have the opportunity to network with attendees following the presentation.
For additional Information, contact: Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Nan Butler Roberts at 540-661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com, or Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Treasurer William “Buck” Carter at 703-501-5640 or bcarter570@aol.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...