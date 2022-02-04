The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation in cooperation with RappAtHome will host a Zoom seminar on Feb. 19 called “Growing up Black in Rappahannock” with Col. Samuel Glasker, who was born and raised in Woodville.
The event, in honor of Black History Month, will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those interested must register by Thursday, Feb. 17 by emailing nb_roberts@msn.com or Info@rappathome.org to receive the Zoom invite.
Glasker grew up in Woodville and attended the historic Scrabble School, where he went on to graduate from George Washington Carver Regional High School and Virginia State College (now University), finishing VSU as a commissioned officer after completing the ROTC program. He also holds an MBA from Shippensburg State University.
He served actively in the military from 1956 to 1985 and held a variety of logistic command and staff positions.
After a career in the military and private industry as a system developer and consultant, Glasker was involved in civic and religious organizations and received numerous awards for dedicated service, according to a press release from the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation.
“Col. Glasker has vivid memories of “Growing Up Black in Rappahannock” during the 1940’s and 1950’s and will share his thoughts as they relate to today,” the press release stated.
Scrabble School is one of more than 5,000 Rosenwald Schools for African Americans built in the Southeastern part of the U.S. during segregation and the first of four built in Rappahannock. It closed in 1968 when the county integrated its schools.
