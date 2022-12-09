Woodville resident Dr. Doug Ward was appointed to the Shenandoah National Park Trust Board of Trustees, the organization said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Ward, a retired physician who said he fell in love with Shenandoah National Park during a get-away trip in 2008, joins a number of other Rappahannock County residents on the Board of Trustees of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit that supports the park. He said he’s been a supporter of the trust and proponent of its mission for some time.
“I’m excited about this appointment, which will give me an opportunity to contribute even more to the Trust,” Ward said in a statement to the Rappahannock News. “I’m a real nature lover, and living on the edge of the park is an important factor in why I love Rappahannock so much. The park itself is an incredible gift to those of us living in its neighborhood. The trust supports and preserves the natural and cultural resources of the park that we all so enjoy.”
Candidates for the organization’s board of trustees are nominated and go through a selection process run by a governance committee, according to Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone.
“We are so thrilled Doug Ward; a longtime friend of the Park and the trust is joining our board,” Cocciolone said in a statement. “Doug will bring a wealth of leadership and advocacy skills to the trust’s work of ensuring Shenandoah National Park remains healthy and vibrant for today and tomorrow.”
Other Rappahannock residents serving on the board of trustees alongside Ward are Patti McGill Peterson, Jenny Leech and Cheri Woodard, who all live in Sperryville near the park.
Ward is the founder of Dupont Circle Physicians Group, a private practice in internal medicine and infectious diseases in Washington, D.C., and the largest HIV/AIDS specialty practice in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the trust. Ward was also an educational speaker for multiple pharmaceutical firms.
A Democrat who lost to Republican Del. Michael Webert in the 2021 election, Ward earned an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed his residency in internal medicine at The New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center and completed a fellowship in infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda.
Along with his many professional accolades and accomplishments, Ward and his husband Rev. Earl Johnson are the managers of Seven Islands Refuge, a 220-acre waterfowl and wildlife reserve in Woodville.
