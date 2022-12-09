ward-web.jpg

Doug Ward

 By Julia Shanahan

Woodville resident Dr. Doug Ward was appointed to the Shenandoah National Park Trust Board of Trustees, the organization said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Ward, a retired physician who said he fell in love with Shenandoah National Park during a get-away trip in 2008, joins a number of other Rappahannock County residents on the Board of Trustees of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit that supports the park. He said he’s been a supporter of the trust and proponent of its mission for some time.

