The Sperryville Community Alliance announced on Thursday the addition of two new members to the Alliance Board as well as members of the newly established Sperryville trail advisory committee.
Dorothy “Dot” Lessard and Kevin Cheetham will join the board as new members. Lessard and her husband, Rick, have owned a home in Sperryville for 36 years. She has been an active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Headwaters Foundation and Rapp Nature Camp, as well as co-chairing the Christmas in Little Washington events; and volunteering for Rapp at Home, the Headwaters Starfish Mentoring program, and many other community organizations.
Cheetham and his wife, Ann, also live in Sperryville. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer for a number of companies, and recently retired from CustomInk after eight years. In 2020, Cheetham was named the Greater Washington CFO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
The board also announced six new members to serve on the recently created trail advisory committee that governs and manages the network of walking trails in Sperryville. New members include Rachel Bynum, James Kief, Clare Lindsay, Sara Loveland, Tim Nolan, and Torney Van Acker. During its first meeting on Feb. 15, Clare Lindsay was elected chair and Tim Nolan secretary.
