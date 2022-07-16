Starting this coming Fall, the Stonewall Abbey Wellness and Fitness Center in Sperryville will begin a series of martial arts and exercise classes through their nonprofit organization, Totality Martial Arts.
Gordon Wicks, co-founder of Stonewall Abbey and Totality Martial Arts, and Smith Cliffton, a martial arts assistant coach, told the Rappahannock News people can expect the classes intended for Rappahannock County Public Schools students to begin close to September.
The Headwaters Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides enrichment programs for students in the community, is working toward making Totality a part of their after-school curriculum.
The classes are intended to not place financial strain on families, as the courses offer tuition and scholarships for all age ranges. “This way, students will be financially able and parents will only have to pay the registration fee,” Wicks explained.
Started by Wicks and Susan Huff in 2014, Stonewall Abbey offers various fitness activities, including an open gym, personal training, physical therapy, yoga, and martial arts. Wicks has been a martial artist for 25 years, and started teaching children in 2002.
Cliffton was a wrestler all throughout high school, and became interested in martial arts after suffering a terrible injury back in 2016. “I found this gym, and this is where I met Gordon and Susan,” he mentioned. “I went head-on into the kickboxing and jiu-jitsu programs, and eventually started teaching the martial arts courses here with Gordon.”
Stonewall offers many fields of martial arts including kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, kung fu, and impact weapons training. The opportunity to train students in controlling both the body and mind is one of the many reasons why Wicks started this program with Cliffton.
“Late last year, we realized we needed to teach youth about mental and physical fitness,” Wicks said. “And by creating this nonprofit organization, we were able to better align ourselves with the private and public school systems. We have since been focusing on bringing physical fitness and mental health to the forefront due to the pandemic.”
Martial arts has been a key factor in addressing kids’ health because it provides not just mental discipline, but also a physical outlet in which people can test themselves and build character, while bringing them closer to their peers. “The inspiration came from wanting to reach a broader group of children to help through the public and private schools,” Cliffton added.
Along with the need to teach children, they noted there is a great deal of wealth disparity in the county and many children can benefit from exercise, as well as providing mentorship with accommodations for training and transportation. They provide classes for students of any age range, with some as young as 4 and others age 66. Each lesson is catered towards a specific student’s learning needs.
“We always try to add something new to every lesson,” Wicks said. “While also reviewing previous techniques.” He also said that everyone is welcome and they try to build them up based on where they are physically and mentally while also maintaining a strict work ethic.
“We do have kids with special needs, including ones with impulse control,” he explained. “So we have to help them stay focused, which also helps us learn various techniques to help them adapt when they get distracted in class.”
For at-risk youth, Cliffton feels like martial arts gives them an outlet where they can express themselves. “For our programming, this is really great because we can see how they feel and grow,” he said.
Mentally reaching students helps them understand how they can accommodate their needs to pertain to their lessons. For example, Wicks mentioned a student had sensory issues due to severe autism, so instead of taking him aside and sitting him out whenever he had a melt down, they worked to see how they could calm him down.
“We had this thick yoga blanket, and told him he could use it whenever he needed. We saw that he’d wrap himself tight to calm himself down, and minutes later, he’d emerge as a brand new kid,” he emphasized.
Examples like that can also help students gain confidence and feel empowered.
“One of the main things we teach is to have respect for yourself and others,” Cliffton said. “They can use these things to help them feel pride.”
“It’s constructive play, and this means we want them to have fun,” Wicks added. “It helps them take care of themselves and get out to try new things.”
In the meantime the facility is preparing to hold a Women's Self Defense Course, which will start at the beginning of August.