Maeve Ciuba, senior, Rappahannock County High School; Ellie Castro, senior, Eastern View High School, Culpeper; Hugh Garner, sophomore, RCHS; Andrew Kube, sophomore, Eastern View High School, Culpeper; Andrew Lerudis, sophomore, Fauquier High School; Alex Bailey, senior, RCHS; William Lillard, sophomore, Madison High School
The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) started its Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program this past April to educate the younger generation on goodwill and philanthropic principles that help round out a community.
The YIP program, comprised of eight high school students from Rappahannock, Madison, Culpeper and Fauquier counties, provides youth hands-on experience with grant making and philanthropic giving.
“I think it has thoroughly piqued their interest in how a community works,” said NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson.
Last Thursday, students capped off the program by voting to award Headwaters, the Rappahannock County public education foundation, with the first $10,000 YIP grant.
The decision came after the YIP program participants narrowed their options after considering a handful of nonprofits. The Headwaters Foundation’s College and Career Access Program (CCAP) resonated with all of the YIP students, said Bowling-Wilson.
The CCAP partners with Rappahannock County Public Schools and other local schools to provide high school students with the needed resources to create a post-graduation college, vocational or career plan.
Students from Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) recused themselves from the decision as they had previously either benefited from or worked with Headwaters.
Choosing a non-profit foundation to award served as a final project for students in the YIP program, after spending the summer months meeting on a weekly basis to strengthen their education on the inner workings of a nonprofit, grantmaking and giving back to their community.
Bowling-Wilson said that the students brought a fresh outlook on philanthropy.
“Having young people look at the process and interview people — they immediately saw things that we didn’t see,” she said. “We really felt like they had valuable opinions and we needed to listen.”
During the weekly Monday evening YIP classes, students heard various presentations from representatives from nonprofit organizations including the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Culpeper Wellness Foundation and PATH Foundation, based out of Charlottesville, Culpeper and Warrenton, respectively.
YIP’s curriculum included lessons on grantmaking, the history of philanthropy and the nuts and bolts of a nonprofit organization.
The program, Bowling-Wilson said, offers students a new awareness on the need for philanthropy and gives students a chance to help their own communities.
“We all come from communities that give us so many resources and want to see us succeed,” said RCHS senior Maeve Ciuba. “And I think YIP is a great exercise to give kids the opportunity to give back.”
NPCF’s YIP program was modeled after another Youth in Philanthropy program founded by the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region (CFRRR), based out of Fredericksburg. After seeing the impact of CFRRR’s YIP program, Bowling-Wilson recognized the need for such an initiative locally. She said the CFRRR shared its materials and experience in running a successful YIP program for the past 18 years.
NPCF’s YIP program came to fruition through sponsorships from the Pohanka Family Foundation, the Crabtree Foundation and Rick and Dot Lessard.
After its first successful run, the YIP program will continue with a new batch of students next year. Applications to apply will be available in January, said Bowling-Wilson.
“YIP is a perfect outlet for youth to become connected with their community,” RCHS senior Alex Bailey said.
