2022-10-NPCF-Culpeper--15.jpg

Maeve Ciuba, senior, Rappahannock County High School; Ellie Castro, senior, Eastern View High School, Culpeper; Hugh Garner, sophomore, RCHS; Andrew Kube, sophomore, Eastern View High School, Culpeper; Andrew Lerudis, sophomore, Fauquier High School; Alex Bailey, senior, RCHS; William Lillard, sophomore, Madison High School

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) started its Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program this past April to educate the younger generation on goodwill and philanthropic principles that help round out a community.

The YIP program, comprised of eight high school students from Rappahannock, Madison, Culpeper and Fauquier counties, provides youth hands-on experience with grant making and philanthropic giving.

2022-10-NPCF-Culpeper--1.jpg

Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation

Tags

Recommended for you