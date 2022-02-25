Ten Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District attended a forum in Rappahannock County on Thursday, arguing current U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, has not shown up for the people in the district where Rappahannock is a newcomer.
Ten candidates attended a forum at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Memorial church in Sperryville, including Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty, retired Navy captain Hung Cao, Oracle executive Mike Clancy, Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis, former Air Force member John Henly, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Army veteran Paul Lott, businessman Caleb Max, real estate investment manager Brandon Michon, and former defense subcontractor Brooke Taylor.
Each candidate spent about five minutes introducing themselves and their platform, and then two questions were asked of each by audience members. About 50 people attended the event where candidates touched on myriad cultural and economic issues central to their campaigns, such as parent choice in education and national security issues.
After census redistricting last year, Rappahannock County is now a part of the 10th district with Loudon, Fauquier and Prince William Counties, which is currently being represented by Wexton. Republican Rep. Bob Good of the 5th Congressional District, where Rappahannock was once situated, will continue to serve the county until after the upcoming November general election. The Republican primary election in Rappahannock County will take place on May 21, where voters will be able to rank their preferences for Congress.
Below are lists of topline takeaways from each candidate’s allotted speaking time:
Theresa Coates Ellis, Manassas
Fourth year on Manassas City Council.
Business owner, background in financial institutions and healthcare management.
“I have a really a real passion for our military. Being a mother and sending your children off to war is a horrible thing,” said Ellis, who has two children who have served in the U.S. Air Force. “I am also going to fight for our veterans and our military families. We have military families on food stamps right now, it’s disgusting.”
Brooke Taylor, Middleburg
Former strategic analyst at U.S. Department of Defense.
“Biden does not have a plan” when it comes to dealing with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“President Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Jennifer Wexton, have weaponized our institutions, including the educational system,” she said. “Critical race theory is now critical thought … I know firsthand that our children's education can never be outsourced to a centralized form of government. Parents, not bureaucrats are in charge of their children.”
John Henley, Nokesville
Served 28 years in U.S. Air Force, now retired colonel.
Farmer in Coatesville.
Wrote the legislative proposal with a team of other officers that created the U.S. Space Force under the Trump administration.
“So from a national security perspective, I don't think you'll see anybody on this panel with the credibility and expertise that I bring on day one,” he said.
John Beatty, Waterford
Serves on the Loudoun County School Board, which has been involved in the “biggest cultural battle in the country,” he said.
“I've been fighting the fight on critical race theory which has been disguised as equity, about school closures, and most recently, I was the sole vote for the governor’s [recommendation on ending] the mask mandate.”
Worked for technology startups developing iPhone apps.
Mike Clancy, Sterling
Senior Vice President with Oracle Global Technology.
Served on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s technology and cybersecurity transition team.
Only attorney among the candidates, and studied constitutional law. Called himself a “disciple of Scalia constitutional conservatism.”
“The Democrats have launched a relentless assault against your individual liberty and your constitutional rights, and they're coming after you every single day with the cancel culture. And I'm the best person in Congress, not only on day one but over the whole term, to fight for you and fight for their constitutional rights.”
Caleb Max, Round Hill
Entrepreneur and businessman
Campaigning on “country, community and common sense.”
“This is a beautiful country we have here and we should be spending the majority of our resources on protecting it and not getting involved in overseas wars and conflicts that we can't win, and that cost billions of dollars and a generation of lies.”
Says that Democrats have “launched an assault” on the education system and on religious freedom.
Paul Lott, Gainesville
Army veteran and retired IT/engineering consultant.
Says candidacy is about education and what he calls government overreach.
“My campaign got a very late start, because from the time from last year up until now, I've been working across the state across the country to advocate against [critical race theory] and for parents rights.”
Says he would focus on “fiscal responsibility” and work to cut back on the number of laws to simplify bureaucratic processes, like budgeting.
Lott, an African American, said he doesn’t see evidence of systemic racism in the country, saying he’s “been working on your behalf to try to stave off this racial nonsense that they put in place.”
Hung Cao, Purcellville
Immigrant from Vietnam and spent seven years in Africa before moving to the U.S. and joining the navy.
“I learned English at the age of 12. I went to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and I was the first class to graduate from there. I went to the United States Naval Academy and have a master's in physics. I went to Harvard. I went to MIT. Please tell me where it was held back because of race. I was not. If you were, then you just didn't work hard enough,” he said.
Says he’s already a part of a coalition of about 10% of Republicans in Congress who are also combat veterans.
Jeanine Lawson, Gainesville
Third term on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, says she has a “proven conservative record.”
Some of those things include: Working on an agreement with ICE to deport undocumented immigrants if they commit a crime, lowering concealed weapon permit fee, and being vocal about her commitment to prolife issues.
Has voted against recognizing June as Pride month in Prince William County, saying the “LGBTQ agenda” is being “shoved down our throats.”
“I believe that Christians are being silenced in the public square. I will fight for your religious liberties.”
Brandon Michon, Loudoun County
Did investment banking in New York City for ten years.
Says he’s running on education, safety and the economy.
Wants to focus more education on financial literacy and trade programs.
Said “broken policies” have led to inflation and supply chain shortages
“I have no aspirations to be a career politician. I'm a dad, first, I'm a politician last. That's why when I go to school board meetings, I go in jeans and a pullover.”