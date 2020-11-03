The Fifth District candidates braved the cold this morning to greet voters at their polling places and make a final pitch for their campaigns. Republican Bob Good is planning to spend the day in Albemarle County, while Democrat Cameron Webb is making several stops on a tour of district voting precincts.
Ordinarily the Fifth District is dependably red, but this year polls show that the race is a toss-up. In fact, some experts say the contest between Good and Webb is one of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country.
Good, a self-described “Biblical conservative,” has built a platform in line with President Trump’s America First agenda, while his opponent is running on “common sense” Democratic reform.
The Rappahannock News caught up with Dr. Webb at the Calvary Chapel of Greene in Ruckersville around 7:45 a.m., his second stop after visiting a polling place in Palmyra where he said close to 100 people had already lined up to vote by 6 a.m.
“I’m excited,” Webb said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm out here today.”
At Stone-Robinson Elementary School just east of Charlottesville, Good and his daughter Sydney gave out fliers and sample Republican ballots from the back of an SUV. “I feel good about the election today,” Good said.
Good also told reporters that there had been a steady flow of voters all morning and that he and his campaign team felt confident. “I think we have the momentum behind us to carry us forward.”
Good plans to host an in-person Election Night party at his alma mater, Liberty University, tonight at 7:30 p.m. Webb will host a remote Facebook Live streaming event which is accessible to viewers via his campaign Facebook page.
