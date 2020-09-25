Democratic presidential candidate backs Fifth district congressional candidate

On Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Dr. Cameron Webb for Virginia’s Fifth district congressional seat.

In a press release published by the Webb campaign, Biden said that Webb “is the kind of leader who won't let anything stand in the way of helping the American people.”

“From his time as a White House Fellow to his work improving the lives of Virginians as a doctor, Cameron has dedicated his career to creating and expanding opportunities for those he serves,” Biden said.

“I cannot imagine a better man to represent the people of Virginia's 5th district. Cameron will bring invaluable real world experience into Congress where we need his perspective, knowledge, and ability to reach across the aisle.”

Webb has campaigned on the message of consensus building, highlighting his experience as a White House fellow under both Obama and Trump administrations.

“I am honored to have the support of Vice President Biden,” Webb said in the press announcement.

“I was proud to work with him on critical issues like lowering the costs of prescription drugs and expanding access to affordable health coverage while serving on the White House Health Care Team and I look forward to continuing that work on behalf of the people of VA-05 in Congress.”

The announcement comes less than a week after President Trump’s endorsement of Webb’s Republican rival, Bob Good.

Recent polling shows Good and Webb in a statistical tie district-wide.

