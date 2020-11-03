• Cameron Webb performing poorly against Bob Good in the 5th congressional district, but some absentee votes remain to outstanding

• Warner declared winner, but Gade overwhelms in Rappahannock

Photos: Rappahannock votes, 2020 We visited all six precincts in Rappahannock County today to see how voting went. Here's a photo report:

The Associated Press may have declared former Vice President Joseph Biden the early winner in Virginia, but President Donald Trump had a very strong showing in bright red Rappahannock County.

That was to be expected.

The biggest surprise of the evening was how poorly 5th district Democratic candidate Dr. Cameron Webb fared against conservative Republican Bob Good. While the 5th district historically votes Republican, this was the election where Democrats banked on an upset. In fact, the district was declared a “toss up” by several national pollsters.

With 324 of 330 of the district’s precincts reporting tonight, Good enjoyed a lead of 54 percent to Webb’s 46 percent. Webb easily outspent Good in the campaign.

In Rappahannock County, Webb garnered 43 percent of the vote (2,135 ballots) compared to Good’s 56 percent (2,756 votes).

Meanwhile, in the Chester Gap precinct, Donald Trump captured more than 83 percent of the ballots cast (309 votes), compared to Joe Biden’s 14 percent (53 votes).

Trump took almost 80 percent of the votes (396 ballots) at the Scrabble polling station compared to Biden’s 19 percent (97 votes).

In the Town of Washington precinct, Trump captured nearly 76 percent of the votes (372 ballots) to Biden’s 24 percent (117).

Amissville handed President Trump nearly 80 percent of its precinct’s votes (529 ballots) to Biden’s 18 percent (131 votes).

Trump took 71 percent (328 votes) of the Sperryville precinct, while Biden captured just over 28 percent (131 votes).

In Flint Hill, more than 70 percent of the votes went to Trump (224 ballots) to Biden’s 28 percent (88 votes).

All told in Rappahannock County, Trump captured an overwhelming 57 percent of the ballots cast (2,795 votes) to Biden’s 42 percent (2,075).

Earlier tonight, it took no time whatsoever before the polls closed at 7 p.m. in Virginia for the Associated Press to call the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Sen. Mark Warner. Still, Good held the lead at 11 p.m., although there were plenty of more urban precincts left to report.

“Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term,” the AP declared not one minute after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In Rappahannock County, Warner received 2,199 votes (45 percent) to Gade’s 2,713 (55 percent). Once again, Rappahannock County shined red on the map.

Chester Gap voters gave Gade about 80 percent of the vote, Scrabble and Amissville each about 78 percent.

Warner has supposedly defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in what was described as a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage, the wire service pointing out that Democrats haven't lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

A resident of Alexandria, Warner co-founded the company that became Nextel. He was Virginia governor from 2002 to 2006 and today is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Gade is a U.S. military veteran who became a professor at American University While in the Army, he was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.

Precinct by precinct results

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday

President and Vice President - RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY

7 precincts of 7 reporting

precincts ofreporting Candidate Votes Percent 2,075 42.00% 2,795 56.58% 56 1.13% 14 0.28%

Central Absentee Precinct

Candidate Votes Percent 1,466 68.86% 637 29.92% 21 0.99% 5 0.23%

WASHINGTON

Candidate Votes Percent 117 23.78% 372 75.61% 2 0.41% 1 0.20%

AMISSVILLE

Candidate Votes Percent 123 18.47% 529 79.43% 13 1.95% 1 0.15%

SPERRYVILLE

Candidate Votes Percent 131 28.29% 328 70.84% 1 0.22% 3 0.65%

SCRABBLE

Candidate Votes Percent 97 19.36% 396 79.04% 7 1.40% 1 0.20%

CHESTER GAP