Republicans sweep local vote for statewide offices
Rappahannock County reported unofficial vote totals Tuesday night, with an unknown number of outstanding provisional ballots and mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 still yet to be counted, leaving the outcomes of some races hanging in the balance.
As of Tuesday night, Rappahannock County is reporting complete vote totals from ballots that were cast on Election Day and all early votes and absentee ballots that the Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters received by Nov. 2. Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan did not know on Tuesday night how many provisional ballots are outstanding.
Mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters by Friday, Nov. 5 are still eligible to be counted.
Votes are considered unofficial until the Rappahannock County Electoral Board completes its review of the totals and certifies the results. Electoral Board member Bob Klaus wrote in an email that “the Electoral Board reviews all of the machine result tapes, any incident reports, and the ‘hand’ tallies as reported in poll books and bingo sheets to ensure each precinct is coherent in every aspect, then certify each precinct results.”
“Hopefully, but not impossible, that does not generate questions that require extra investigation, just auditing and reconciling, which could further delay certification,” Klaus wrote. “We also review each individual provisional ballot, and decide on its merits whether it shall be incorporated or not. We will ‘continue’ canvassing (in little Rappahannock, this usually involves only one or two meetings to wrap up; in Fairfax, this may be three 12-hour days) until after noon on Friday.”
Stay with rappnews.com for updates and analysis.
Board of Supervisors (Stonewall-Hawthorne District)
David L. Konick: 385 votes, 46.50%
Van C. Carney: 441 votes, 53.26%
Write-In: 2 votes, 0.24%
Board of Supervisors (Piedmont District)
Christine Smith: 430 votes, 52.25%
Cliff Miller: 385 votes, 46.78%
Write In: 8 votes, 0.97%
School Board (Piedmont District)
Rachel L. Bynum: 529 voters, 67.47%
Write-In: 255 voters, 32.53%
School Board (Stonewall-Hawthorne)
Larry E. Grove: 437 votes, 55.18%
Rod Osborne: 346 votes, 43.69%
Write-In: 9 votes, 1.14%
House of Delegates (18th District)
Michael J. Webert (R): 2,507 votes, 60.09%
Douglas J. Ward (D): 1,663 votes, 39.86%
Write-In: 2 votes, 0.05%
Governor
Glen Youngkin (R): 2,506 votes, 59.64%
Terry R. McAuliffe (D): 1,672 votes, 39.79%
Princess L. Blanding (L): 19 votes, 0.45%
Write-In: 5 votes, 0.12%
Lieutenant Governor
Winsome E. Sears (R): 2,462 votes, 59.03%
Hala S. Ayala (D): 1,707 votes, 40.93%
Write-In: 2 votes, 0.05%
Attorney General
Jason S. Miyares (R): 2,455 votes, 58.86%
Mark R. Herring (D): 1,711 votes, 41.02%
Write-In: 5 votes, 0.12%