Congressman Bob Good is among seven Republicans to receive a slap on the wrist for removing his mask on the House floor on Tuesday, in violation of a rule imposed by congressional leadership.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Democrat-controlled House imposed a rule in January requiring all legislators to wear face coverings. Those who defied the order could face up to $2,500 in fines.
Three Republicans were issued $500 fines for failing to comply with the mask requirement: Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Beth Van Duyne of Texas.
Rep. Good, along with his colleagues Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Louie Gohmert of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mary Miller of Illinois, were reprimanded, but not fined.
“We Americans need to take off our masks and assert our freedoms,” Good tweeted on Tuesday night. “I am being threatened with a fine from the Democrat House Leadership, but I truly believe I need to lead by example.”
On Tuesday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted a photograph to Twitter of herself and several of her colleagues, including Rep. Good, with the hashtag #FreeYourFace, and the caption “Proud to join these Patriots for a peaceful protest on the House floor against mask mandates!”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that full-vaccinated individuals can return to life as it was before the pandemic, mask-free and without physically distancing — with the caveat that everyone must adhere to federal, state, local, tribal and territorial regulations.
Though no legislator is required to disclose whether or not they have received a vaccine, some Virginia legislators have chosen to do so. Good has not. “I support the decisions of citizens to make the best choice for themselves and their family,” Good wrote in a Twitter response to a constituent pressuring him to disclose his vaccine status. “No one should be forced to vaccinate or disclose their decision to random strangers. I have fully disclosed my stand on this to my constituents and that’s all the disclosure that’s needed.”
Tension over the mask mandate continues to mount on Wednesday. The Hill reported this morning that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California plans to force a vote to repeal the requirement, but Capitol Physician Brian Monahan maintains that the mandate will stay in place until “all members and floor staff” are vaccinated.
The Senate did not impose a mask mandate and since the CDC released its newest guidance, that body has relaxed mask wearing.