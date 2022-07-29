Del. Michael Webert, a six-term Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 18th District, announced on Friday that he will seek re-election next year in the recently redrawn 61st District, which includes all of Rappahannock County and parts of Fauquier and Culpeper Counties.
“I look forward to earning your support next year and continuing to serve you in the House of Delegates to fight for our shared conservative values,” Webert said in a statement. “I remain committed to preserving our natural resources, fighting for our constitutional rights, protecting our children from being indoctrinated, supporting legislation to keep our communities safe and protecting our first responders, and upholding my oath to the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions.”
The redrawn districts, approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia late last year, go into effect following the 2023 general election. Thenew 61st Districtincludes most of what is currently the 18th District, but no longer comprises part of Warren County.
The redrawn district also includes a portion of Culpeper County in an area currently represented by Republican Del. Nick Freitas in what is now the 30th District. Freitas announced on Facebook that he will seek re-election in the newly redrawn 62nd District that includes most of the 30th District.
“I hope that the voters of the 62nd District will vote to send me back to Richmond to represent our community and the values of individual liberty, free markets, and adherence to constitutional limitations on government power,”Freitas said in a statement.
