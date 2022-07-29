Webert-30 (1)-web.jpg

Del. Michael Webert (R-18th District)

Del. Michael Webert, a six-term Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 18th District, announced on Friday that he will seek re-election next year in the recently redrawn 61st District, which includes all of Rappahannock County and parts of Fauquier and Culpeper Counties.

“I look forward to earning your support next year and continuing to serve you in the House of Delegates to fight for our shared conservative values,” Webert said in a statement. “I remain committed to preserving our natural resources, fighting for our constitutional rights, protecting our children from being indoctrinated, supporting legislation to keep our communities safe and protecting our first responders, and upholding my oath to the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions.”

Virginia House of Delegates 61st District

The Virginia House of Delegates 61st and 62nd Districts.

