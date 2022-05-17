Dr. Brooke Taylor is running in the Republican primary to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
Taylor, who has a master’s and doctorate from Regent University, has taught at both Regent and Liberty University, worked with the U.S. military, worked as a defense subcontractor and managed appropriation portfolios for the U.S. Congress.
How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
I think we live in just the most special region of the country … this is the part of America that's so good and pure, so to create a haven for people to come and to visit and families to thrive and live is very important to me. … Congress's role, I would say, is to progress and keep this sacredness intact, and so I guess from that regard, if that's ever threatened, then we have to act in that manner to protect it. And then if there are ways to prosper, and you act in that way.
How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
What works for California is definitely not a solution for Virginia's countryside. So it's in that regard of when [companies are] coming in to not disrupt the beauty at the sake of giving people access to services.
If the community were to shift, and say, ‘these things are actually invaluable to us,’ then you have to consider that as well. But for the most part, I think that people do want the services. So I think that it becomes a situation to say, how do we do this most with the most wisdom and discretion for the community?
Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
I think that the Democrats used the pandemic, as an opportunity of what's always been there to make people rely on government from just cradle to grave, and that it was an excuse to have that reliance on those services and just the reliance on the federal government.
[We should remind] the workforce, in some sense that work is actually a gift. Instead, what you're seeing is that people got paid so long to sit at home.
What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
When you look at just the growth of where we are as a country, I think part of the preservation of the land, and this is a national security concern, is to always make sure that any investor that comes in, that we're not going to sell our land to the Chinese ever.
I would look at any report or any statistic of how we are getting burned from a strategic angle, and go to fight for those families and those needs. And so I think that that's a situation where you study, look at the data, and then you see the mechanics across the aisle of how this is hurting our families.
How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
I think this would mostly be up to the localities.
It's an important thing for communities and families to have the infrastructure that creates safety for children, for families.
Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
Traditional fossil fuels are of value to Virginia … I think as the use of energy grows, that need grows for America that we have to consider the growth of new opportunities.
I think if you have existing buildings or where there's concrete existing, that's the opportunity to place solar but without creating farms, and then you look at other opportunities just as a country at large.
How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
Environmental regulation is always necessary to protect the waterways. You know, those are the things that come through Congress to the appropriations and through the standards of keeping things safe and clean — it’s very very important.
How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
You can always assume you think you know what people care about, but you don't until they actually tell you. And so I think it's by being present and available through town halls and through being in the district to listen, I don't plan to just go sit and disappear. I love our government, I love our state and how lucky we are as a democracy. But I want to be here, you know, literally in the district.