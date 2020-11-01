An election unlike any other
Election Day 2020 is on the doorstep, when Rappahannock County voters who haven’t already voted absentee will cast ballots to decide on a president, U.S. senator from Virginia, and the next Fifth district congressional representative. But that’s not all. This year, Virginia voters have an important decision to make about redistricting. Read more about the candidates and the proposed constitutional amendments in today’s Rappahannock News’ 2020 Voting Guide below.
Bob Good • Cameron Webb • Daniel Gade • Mark Warner • Al Mina • Proposed Constitutional Amendments #1 and #2
Fifth District Congressional Race
Bob Good (R) and Cameron Webb (D)
Bob Good (R)
Good hails from Lynchburg, where he served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2016 to 2019. A graduate of Liberty University, Good is a born-again Christian and his devotion to his faith is the guiding influence in his life. He worked as the Sr. Associate Athletics Director for Development and Executive Director of the Flames Club at his alma mater from 2005 until he was elected to public office in 2015. Before that, he worked in the lending division of CitiFinancial.
Cameron Webb (D)
Webb grew up in Spotsylvania. After graduating from the University of Virginia with medical and law degrees, Webb earned a White House Fellowship under the Obama administration. Webb served on Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative and the White House Health Care Team under Presidents Obama and Trump. Webb currently practices internal medicine at the UVA Hospital and serves as the Director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine.
Legislative Priorities
BOB GOOD
Law and Order:
Create a Law Enforcement “Bill of Rights” that protects those who protect us.
Increase funding for law enforcement departments, including competitive raises.
Make crimes against law enforcement a true hate crime.
Protect police officers/deputies from assault and harassment, including protecting their families from the same.
Provide greater protections for law enforcement officers from frivolous civil actions.
Provide greater protection for police/deputies from unintended consequences of rightful/reasonable actions.
Economy and Trade
Help cultivate an economic and regulatory environment that facilitates entrepreneurial development and business growth.
Maintain and expand the President’s tax cuts for individuals and businesses.
Streamline and simplify the burdensome federal tax code.
Identify and reduce, through legislation, needless regulations that increase costs, create barriers to entry, diminish productivity, and inhibit economic growth.
Continue policies that have resulted in American energy independence.
Ensure the United States expands free and fair trade and promotes open markets.
Confront and penalize foreign governments, like China, for the theft of American intellectual property.
Protect American jobs for American workers by reforming our immigration policies and creating more incentives for companies to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
Preserve the “Right to Work” for all Americans, and prohibit unions from holding workers hostage through mandatory dues or membership.
Ensure the slogan “Made in the USA” continues to be a standard of excellence throughout the world.
Immigration
End chain migration.
Improve and increase border enforcement and funding.
End birthright tourism.
Eliminate the Diversity Visa Program (the Visa Lottery) and end visa overstays.
Make E-Verify mandatory.
Strengthen our immigration biometric identification system.
End amnesty and rewards for illegal immigrants (such as sanctuary cities and in-state tuition).
Reduce or stop foreign aid to countries who do not help stop illegal immigration from their country into the United States.
Abortion
Make the Hyde Amendment permanent.
Eliminate and prohibit all Federal funding of abortion supporters and providers such as Planned Parenthood.
Work to have a Human Life Amendment enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Protect the rights of Healthcare Providers who do not want to provide abortions or sterilization.
Categorically reject any and all attempts to pass into law any pro-abortion or anti-life bills.
Reject attempts to pass a “Medicare for All” bill that would require taxpayer funding of abortion.
Permanently safeguard Federal policies and regulations that protect the right to life.
Sponsor a personhood/heartbeat bill recognizing and protecting life from conception.
Boldly work to enact the Life at Conception Act and the Support and Value Expectant Mothers and Babies Act.
Second Amendment
Stand up for our right to keep and bear arms.
Rural Broadband
Strengthen President Trump’s rural infrastructure program through various legislative actions.
Support the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Universal Service Fund, which helps provide access to quality telecommunications and information services for farmers and rural consumers.
Promote free, fair, and open market solutions for broadband expansion.
Provide the FCC and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) needed resources that fall within the purview of the Federal government’s constitutional role and responsibilities.
Energy
Remove cumbersome regulations that hold energy producers hostage and drive up energy costs for consumers.
Encourage all forms of energy development and the responsible harvesting of our national resources.
Incentivize appropriate environmental stewardship that is balanced with the economic needs provided by sufficient affordable energy.
Fight the influence of environmental and climate extremism on policy and legislation.
Eliminate barriers that reduce our energy exports to the global market.
CAMERON WEBB
COVID-19 Recovery
Enact recurring direct stimulus payments to individuals through the COVID-19 crisis.
Expand eligibility and offerings in the Medicaid and SNAP programs.
Protect people from eviction and from mortgage or student loan default.
Mandate at least 12 weeks of paid sick, medical, and family leave for all employees.
Scale up our testing capacity to the size of the crisis.
Efficiently trace contacts to minimize the spread of disease.
Ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
Adhere to best practices in identifying and disseminating therapies and technologies.
Provide adequate financial support for hospitals.
Ensure robust funding of forgivable, emergency loans to small businesses.
Impose a national moratorium on small business debt collections.
Close the loopholes that allow large corporations to take advantage of federal dollars they don’t need.
Health and Healthcare
Establish a public health insurance option but allow Americans to keep their private insurance if they want to.
Reduce the cost of prescription drugs by closing anti-competitive loopholes exploited by drug companies and establishing a cap for out-of-pocket drug costs.
Increase funding to help ensure access to critical reproductive health services.
Invest in true health access in rural, low-income, and underserved communities.
Protecting the Environment
Protect the health of our planet by making evidenced-based decisions.
Establish a clean energy standard that urgently requires 100% of U.S. electricity to come from clean and renewable sources.
Invest in programs to eliminate carbon emissions in agriculture and land use through reforming economic support programs for farms.
Make sure that we can keep clean energy jobs right here in Virginia.
Strengthening Education
Pursue the legislative goal of providing equitable education for all children.
Incorporate planning for educational equity and standardized reporting to close achievement gaps.
Close the digital divide through access to broadband and necessary electronic devices.
Streamline the FAFSA process so that it works for more people and leverage loan forgiveness programs to make school more affordable.
Support efforts to make community colleges and public colleges/universities tuition-free for lower-income individuals.
Affordable Housing
Support refundable tax credits to rent-burdened individuals.
Target tax subsidies toward lower-income, first-time homeowners and lower-income renters to address the gap in homeownership.
End the exclusionary zoning that maintains the legacy of redlining.
Incentivize the construction of affordable housing units.
Support and strengthen fair housing rules.
Address our homelessness crisis through supportive housing, rapid rehousing, more funding for case management, mental health services, crisis response systems and affordable housing.
Jobs and the Economy
Address the factors that make it hard for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive, from difficulties related to access to capital to record levels of student loan debt.
Navigate the risk-aversion that is sure to follow this coronavirus recession with thoughtful fiscal policy.
Support efforts to achieve a national $15 minimum wage in the next five years.
Raise the tax rate on top earners and increase the capital gains tax.
Close loopholes that allow corporations to avoid paying taxes and increase the number of IRS auditors to hold them accountable.
Women’s Equality
Advocate for robust work-family policies and other anti-discriminatory policies to speed the closing of the gender wage gap.
Advocate on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Ensure that every woman in our commonwealth, regardless of race, income, or ZIP Code has access to quality healthcare including reproductive care.
Reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, including provisions to close the boyfriend loophole and ensure protections for LGBTQ+ victims of domestic abuse.
Protect women’s right to choose.
Reforming Criminal Justice
Further reduce mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and eliminate the discrepancy between crack and powder cocaine sentences.
Continue improvement of prison conditions, healthcare access and rehabilitative offerings.
Phase out detention centers and private prisons.
Eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline which results in marginalized youth constituencies being over-disciplined.
End our system of cash bail that places those in poverty at the highest risk of remaining involved with the criminal justice system.
Support efforts to decriminalize mental health crises and legalize marijuana.
Support a federal “ban-the-box” law that would update the hiring practices of federal agencies and contractors to help remove the barriers for formerly incarcerated individuals to fully reintegrate into society.
Restore voting rights for citizens with past criminal convictions.
Infrastructure
Support ongoing and coordinated efforts to get the necessary funding for broadband internet access to make sure we can deliver on this critical infrastructure.
- Ensure significant investment in historically marginalized communities as a means to redress historical injustices.
U.S. Senate
Daniel Gade (R)
Daniel Gade, capturing more than 67 percent of the vote, defeated Alissa Baldwin and Thomas Speciale in the June 23 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Virginia. A resident of Alexandria, Gade from 1992-2017 had a lengthy career in the United States Army, earning his bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1997. Retiring as lieutenant colonel, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. His unit deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, Gade in 2004 led his 150 soldiers on many combat missions and was wounded by enemy fire twice. His second combat wounding caused his entire right leg to be amputated, and he spent the next year in the hospital, enduring more than 40 surgeries. While serving in the armed forces he earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in public administration and policy from the University of Georgia. He served in President George W. Bush’s administration, working on veteran issues and military healthcare, and has since served on several national-level policy councils, including the National Council on Disability and the VA Advisory Committee on Disability Compensation. He taught political science, economics, and leadership courses at West Point from 2011 until his retirement, and is now a professor at American University in Washington, DC.
Mark Warner (D)
Mark Warner was born in Indiana and raised in Connecticut, until ultimately settling in Alexandria. He received his bachelor's degree from George Washington University and his law degree from Harvard Law School. Prior to entering politics, he co-founded the cell phone company that became Nextel. From 1993-1995, he was the Virginia Democratic Party chairman. He served as governor of Virginia from 2002-2006. Warner was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008, having delivered the keynote address at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. At the start of the current 116th Congress, Warner was vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus. He also serves on the Committee on Rules and Administration, Committee on Budget, Committee on Finance, and Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
Legislative priorities
DANIEL GADE
• Limited government: We must return to a fiscally responsible government that promotes individual freedom. Powers not given to the federal government explicitly in the Constitution are reserved to the people or to the States. Government overreach should be called what it is: tyranny. It’s past time to rein in government overreach and return to Constitutional government.
• Promote free market systems: Markets that are free of government interference or crony capitalism are engines of economic growth and prosperity for all. Low individual and business taxes, decreased regulation, and free and unfettered trade is the key to further improvement in the standard of living for all Americans.
• Maintain a strong national defense: The power to declare war resides in Congress, not the Executive. Since the end of World War II, Congress has shirked this responsibility. I believe that we should commit troops only a) in defense of a vital national interest b) when there is a defined end state and c) when military force is the only remaining option. Military families shouldn’t be the only ones having dinner table conversations before their loved ones go to war. I am opposed to the open-ended commitment of troops around the world.
• Protect individual liberties and civil rights: Our civil rights include the right to live in accordance with our religious principles, the right to unrestricted free speech and exchange of ideas, and the right to protect ourselves by keeping and bearing arms. This is the only way to ensure equal protection and justice for all, regardless of race, class, or creed.
MARK WARNER
• Fighting COVID-19: Daily life in Virginia and around the world has changed dramatically. I am thinking about every Virginian affected by this pandemic — those on the front lines fighting coronavirus and their families, the children who won’t return to school this year, and the small business owner struggling to stay afloat. As we all do our part to slow and stop the spread of coronavirus, I’m fighting for you in the Senate to make sure every Virginian benefits from coronavirus stimulus packages.
• Support for small businesses: I am committed to making sure that Virginians have the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing economy and job market. As Virginia’s governor and now as Virginia’s senior senator, I have worked to expand opportunities for small businesses and ensure that workers have access to training opportunities.
• Rural broadband: Infrastructure makes a huge impact on economic development, and no infrastructure in the 21st century is more important than fast, dependable broadband. Unfortunately, not everyone in Virginia has access to reliable broadband service. I have been relentless in pushing to get high-speed internet to rural Virginia to help unlock the region’s economic potential and even the playing field for all Virginians. I helped change the law to make it easier for the government to fund rural broadband projects in Virginia. In 2019, I successfully pushed for over $30 million in grant funding for rural broadband, and rural parts of the state are already taking advantage of these new programs.
• Appalachian Regional Commission: I protected the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), which has funded infrastructure and economic development projects in some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable communities over the last 50 years. The Trump administration’s budget proposed to end the ARC, which would have terminated 32 projects in Virginia. I led the bipartisan effort to fully fund the ARC and protect communities across Virginia, securing enough funding to allow the program to continue its vital work throughout Appalachia.
• Defense economy: Virginia’s military bases and contractors do more than just keep us safe, they are huge economic drivers for the commonwealth. I helped win approval for the block buy of two new aircraft carriers which will help sustain an estimated 25,000 jobs in Hampton Roads. I have further pushed for increased funding for military construction across Virginia. In 2019, I helped secure half a billion dollars in funding for projects which will stimulate economic activity and create work for our military personnel and civilians alike.
AL MINA, write-in for Senate
The 2020 Senate race in Virginia also features a write-in candidate — Al Mina, an independent and son of legal immigrants who settled in Norfolk.
Mina is a 2006 graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg. He went on to earn an advanced degree from American Intercontinental University in 2011.
A former member of the U.S. Peace Corps, his professional experience includes working as a market entry and global finance consultant in frontier and emerging markets, which takes him around the world speaking before international audiences.
He believes, in his words, that an elected official must serve everyone regardless of gender and race, national origin and ethnicity, language nuances and cultural tendencies.
Mary Knapp, similarly an independent candidate for Senate in Virginia, withdrew before the general election.
Virginians will vote on two proposed Constitutional amendments when they head to the polls next week. Here is the official explanation of the amendments as provided by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #1
BALLOT QUESTION
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
CURRENT LAW
Under the current Constitution, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates. These districts are required to be compact and contiguous, and to have populations that are equal to each other.
PROPOSED LAW
The proposed amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing these election districts from the General Assembly and the Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of 16 persons, half being members of the General Assembly and half being citizens of the Commonwealth.
This commission would draw the election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates and then submit the maps to the General Assembly for approval. If the commissioners are unable to agree on proposals for maps by a certain date, or if the General Assembly does not approve the submitted maps by a certain date, the commission is allotted additional time to draw new districts, but if maps are not then submitted or approved, the Supreme Court of Virginia becomes responsible for drawing these election districts.
The eight legislative commissioners are appointed by the political party leadership in the state Senate and the House of Delegates, with an equal number from each house and from each major political party.
The eight citizen commissioners are picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges.
Four of the retired judges are selected by party leaders in the Senate and the House from a list compiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. These four judges pick the fifth judge from the same list. This selection committee then chooses citizen commissioners from lists created by party leaders in the Senate and the House.
Members and employees of Congress or the General Assembly cannot be citizen commissioners. Each party leader in each house gives the selection committee a list of at least 16 candidates, and the committee picks two from each list for a total of eight citizen commissioners.
For a plan to be submitted for the General Assembly’s approval, at least six of the eight citizen commissioners and at least six of the eight legislative commissioners must agree to it. Additionally, for plans for General Assembly districts to be submitted, at least three of the four Senators on the commission have to agree to the Senate districts plan and at least three of the four Delegates on the commission have to agree to the House of Delegates districts plan.
The General Assembly cannot make any changes to these plans, and the Governor cannot veto any plan approved by the General Assembly. The amendment also adds a requirement that districts provide, where practicable, opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.
A “YES” vote will make a bipartisan commission responsible for the initial drawing of election districts.
A “NO” vote will leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and the Governor.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #2
BALLOT QUESTION
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
CURRENT LAW
Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property be taxed. However, there are certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.
PROPOSED LAW
This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability.
The amendment says that motor vehicle means an automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.
Under this amendment, a motor vehicle that is owned by the spouse of a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard with a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability could also be free from taxation. The General Assembly is allowed to pass a law that places conditions or restrictions on this exemption.
A "YES" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.
A "NO" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.
