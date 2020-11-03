Rappahannock voters share their thoughts
On Tuesday afternoon the Rappahannock News talked to voters in Amissville and Castleton as they left their polling places. Like the other voters this reporter spoke with, Jess Shaw of Castleton said they were both voting Republican.
“Obviously there’s been a lot of tension but we’re excited to get through today and see what happens,” Shaw said. “I’m nervous about the potential for going on lockdown again — I feel like Joe Biden might want to go for that and … I don’t want to have to go through that again.”
Carl, a U.S. Army veteran who preferred not to share his last name, has voted in every election since he turned 18. In front of the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department, Carl told the Rappahannock News that he voted for Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016.
“I’m very upset with the Dems this year and I’m very upset with the Republicans this year,” he said. “But I voted for Trump because he’s willing to take on the swamp.”
Carl said that a big issue for him is term limits on politicians. “What ever happened to the citizen politician?” he asked. “You go, you serve a couple terms, and then you’re out of there. You don’t spend your whole life in politics.”
Nearby in Amissville, voters expressed similar views and said above all, they were concerned about the economy and a potential second COVID-19 lockdown. “The pandemic probably has disrupted some of the progress that could have been made,” one man said.
Wait times and lines in front of polling places were short in both Castleton and Amissville on Tuesday afternoon. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. and any voter who is in line to vote at closing time has the right to cast a ballot.