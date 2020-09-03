This is the first in a series of conversations with the 2020 Fifth district congressional candidates. Each week, the Rappahannock News will give Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb an opportunity to present their views on a single issue. In Part I, Webb and Good share their thoughts on law enforcement in the wake of police-involved shootings of Black Americans and ongoing nationwide protests. Webb accepted our offer for a phone interview (to read the full unabridged interview, scroll down below the article). Good declined the invitation to interview but sent a brief statement in response to written questions.
On funding for law enforcement
Good: “The brave men and women of law enforcement must be allowed to do their jobs and keep our communities safe. Our law enforcement officials need to be sufficiently funded in order to stay up to date with technology, staff and equipment in order to operate with efficiency. My campaign will host several events over the next couple of weeks across the Fifth District to show the men and women of law enforcement we support them.”
Webb: “I do not support defunding or abolishing the police in any way. What I support is this idea of communities making decisions on how to use resources to support law enforcement in their efforts to maintain public safety. … What I’m advocating for is communities having those conversations about what public safety should look like and the federal government providing the resources ... Not for one second am I anything but supportive of our law enforcement.”
On racial bias in law enforcement
Good: “Unfortunately we find incidents of racial bias throughout society, and in very rare occasions that would include law enforcement. However, I do not believe there is an intended racial component in the enforcement of our laws by the vast majority of law enforcement personnel. Of course, I condemn racial bias in any form, including in the administration of justice. Unlike my opponent, I also stand firm in support of our law enforcement officers and believe they need more funding, and I condemn the violence playing out on the streets of too many of our cities across the nation.”
Webb: “I think we have a problem with racial bias in so many of our structures in our society.… The first thing to keep in mind is that everybody has bias, you know, scientifically, we’ve studied it. … So that’s where those trainings are so important … I always use data. I’m a scientist by background, and the data shows me that there’s disproportionality in the frequency of police-involved shootings, there’s disproportionality in the use of violence by police on persons of color all around the country, and that’s what tells me there’s something broader at play. … We really have to double down on building systems and structures to limit the impact of that bias on the individual on the other end of [law enforcement].”
On reform in law enforcement
Good: “There are reforms that should be looked at and we would support certain police reform initiatives. I do believe that criminal justice reform is an important part of what we can and should do to ensure that many incarcerated citizens receive a second chance. There are many individuals imprisoned for crimes where sentencing guidelines should be modified. President Trump took a big step in the right direction in 2018 by working with Congress on criminal justice legislation.”
Webb: “I think we need to make sure … in spaces that have patterns of perpetuating harm on certain segments of the population, we have the accountability to say, How can we transform policing in that space so that it’s not perpetuating injustice? … I also begin the conversation understanding that we’re at a point where tensions are running high because we’ve had this seemingly relentless string of police-involved shootings. It really has shaken the public confidence for so many communities in law enforcement’s intention to ensure public safety. That’s why I like talking to and engaging with officers and with leaders all over this district because they speak to the same concern. … And they talk about the need for more funding for training. And they talk about the need for support. … I’m very supportive of moving this conversation forward with an eye toward really supporting law enforcement in their role to maintain public safety but also in their interest in having the right individuals respond to different crises. I had a conversation with law enforcement about mental health professionals responding to mental health crises, and they were like, “Please! That would be fantastic.” And in seeing more of those conversations and how we can actually accomplish that -- I think that’s where I’d want to be. It’s about being practical, being pragmatic, supporting law enforcement by giving them and giving communities the resources they need so that law enforcement isn’t responding to things really they shouldn’t be asked to respond to.”
On the protests
Good: “The current escalation of violence in our cities across America has put average citizens at risk while many police departments have been restricted from enforcing the laws that would allow them to maintain law and order.”
Webb: “I am a strong supporter of our First Amendment right. … And I think that idea of petitioning the government for a redress of grievances -- that’s what’s happening, that’s what these protests are. Certainly we’re seeing violence in some of these protests, we’re seeing destruction of property, we’re seeing harm to individuals, and I want to be clear, that’s not being perpetuated solely by the folks who are petitioning the government for a redress of grievances. That’s the kind of thing that is rooted in a very contentious dynamic between the folks who are speaking up against police violence and the folks who are upset that people are speaking up against police violence. So I think that the combination of that is what’s creating this dynamic where you see all this unrest. … I think tensions are running really high in our country and … it’s really important for our leaders to use our positions, to use our platforms, to bring some of those temperatures down by engaging the real dynamics at play rather than stoking the fires.”
On how to improve the issue from Congress
Good: “As a Congressman, I will work with local, state, and federal officers and authorities to maintain and improve their cooperative efforts to reduce violent crime, fight human trafficking, and defeat the drug cartels.”
Webb: “Remember these are local conversations, local dynamics. I think having real meaningful conversations about the nature of our challenges [will] be critical … When we acknowledge that maybe there’s something unfair that’s playing out in our justice system, let’s have a conversation about it’s source. Then we can kind of build … Sometimes that’s going to look like legislation from the halls of Congress … but sometimes it’s going to look like local community leaders connecting with local law enforcement. … I want to be clear, we have to acknowledge the challenge that exists. … I think now is our moment to address those challenges.”
The following is the unabridged interview of Cameron Webb by the Rappahannock News on Monday, Aug. 31. Some questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Your communications director has mentioned that you have been receiving a lot of calls about your stance on policing and the protests, so to start off, what is your statement?
I guess I’ll begin with my worldview. I grew up in a household where my father worked in law enforcement for a couple decades. My dad worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration and he was very much a supporter of his colleagues in law enforcement and we knew that. That was a big part of our experience growing up.
[My dad] was a manager in HR and then he went on to design their training programs, so he got really involved in designing training programs for the DEA and he was pretty good at it so he went on to become the Board Chair for the federal law enforcement training accreditation board … And he chaired that Board for several years. I asked my dad why he got involved in the training of officers, and he talked to me about growing up as a Black kid in the South, in Louisiana, and how it always occurred to him that the single best thing he could do to ensure that law enforcement was fair was make sure they had good standards in their training. And that really stuck out to me. That was my dad’s approach to addressing some of the injustices between some communities and law enforcement. … Certainly my dad has always been of the perspective that it’s the “bad apples” [that change] people’s sense of security in law enforcement, but there are a lot of good apples out there. So it’s about making sure we hire the right officers, which he did for years, and then that we train all officers to be fair.
In so many ways my perspective on law enforcement is shaped through the lens of having a father who worked in that arena for a long time. And so when you carry that forward I think I begin the conversation with that respect, but I also begin the conversation understanding that we’re at a point where tensions are running high because we’ve had this seemingly relentless string of police-involved shootings and it really has shaken the public confidence for so many communities in law enforcement’s intention to ensure public safety.
That’s why I like talking to and engaging with officers and with leaders all over this district because they speak to the same concern. They say those events make all of us look bad and we need to stop those. And they talk about the need for more funding for training and they talk about the need for support and so for me I’m very supportive of moving this conversation forward but also doing so with an eye toward really supporting law enforcement in their role to maintain public safety, but also in their interest in having the right individuals respond to different crises.
I had a conversation with law enforcement about mental health professionals responding to mental health crises and they were like, “Please! That would be fantastic.” You know? And in seeing more of those conversations and how we can actually accomplish that I think that’s where I’d want to be. It’s about being practical, being pragmatic, supporting law enforcement by giving them and giving communities the resources they need so that law enforcement isn’t responding to things really they shouldn’t be asked to respond to.
What do you think are the most appropriate situations for police to respond to?
Certainly any time when we talk about “the bad guys,” right? When we talk about any kind of event where there’s violence. It could be domestic abuse, it could be crime in the streets, those are things that absolutely, that’s what law enforcement is there for. It’s for maintaining public safety.
I think the question is better framed by: What are the things that law enforcement maybe shouldn’t be responding to? Because I think there’s a pretty traditional paradigm for law enforcement but I think the pieces that are mission creep to a lot of the officers that I’ve talked to are issues like responding to mental health crises and being responsible for addressing those or issues like homelessness, you know, and what do we do? Why do we criminalize homelessness or criminalize poverty in certain ways? Because if you send law enforcement in to address that issue they only have so many options at their disposal.
In some communities they’ve been able to build these really great networks between law enforcement and some of the providers, mental health providers or rehousing groups and that sort of thing. But, you know, that’s not the primary goal or responsibility of our law enforcement … And so the conversations that I’ve had with law enforcement tend to center around: How can I get more resources to some of those other entities to respond to those crises to minimize the risk that it turns into a call for law enforcement to come in and address the situation?
I think it’s more things like that, and then also keeping in mind all of this operates in a broader societal paradigm, it all operates in the setting of pretty unique challenges with education inequities and the impact of having officers in the schools. We’ve talked a lot about what the school-to-prison pipeline looks like but, again, the well-intentioned officers I’ve talked to are incredible resources to the students in their schools. They are beloved figures in the hallways often. And that is the ideal version of what a school resource officer is.
On the other hand, in some spaces those school resource officers take more of a law-and-order approach in terms of policing young bodies and often disproportionately Black and brown bodies and that breeds a resentment that breeds a pathway into the criminal justice system, and so we have to find ways that we can say, well what is the proper way that we can maintain safety in our schools but also maintain a balance and a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement. That’s what the work looks like. And again I’m not going to micromanage that from the halls of congress, but I am going to be really focused on getting resources to localities and states so they can design the programs that accomplish those goals.
What do we do when the casual observer says, hey, there’s something untoward happening, law enforcement should be involved? What I’m referring to in terms of mental health response is [not] at the point of a potential or perceived criminal action, but actually far upstream of that.
If we had the mental health resources in communities more broadly, we don’t have as many of those circumstances. If we have opportunities for folks to get the care that they need, whether it’s on an outpatient basis with regular follow-up and good social support or whether it’s in an inpatient setting -- here in Virginia a lot of our inpatient psychiatric spaces are incredibly difficult to get folks beds in. I think that’s the challenge. If we actually fix our issues with mental health access, you don’t have as many of those circumstances. So I think it’s actually more about redesigning mental health and helping with the mental health access piece.
And then finally, Danville is a great example because they have a partnership with mental health professionals locally where they’re kind of working on this — specifically in the substance use and substance abuse space — where they’re saying hey, this is a different kind of criminal action. This is an addiction, and it warrants a mental health response so let’s get mental health professionals involved in this addiction up front. And again it just changes the way that individuals engage.
It doesn’t mean that there’s no role for law enforcement, it just means that law enforcement needs some help from professionals who are trained in those spaces and across the board. When I talk to law enforcement officials across this district and across the nation they echo that sentiment, they want some help.
The rhetoric of defunding the police doesn’t always necessarily mean abolishing the police but people use the phrase as shorthand to advocate that resources be redirected towards other services. What do you make of the phrase “defund the police” and do you support it?
I want to be explicit here. I do not support defunding or abolishing the police in any way. What I support is this idea of communities making decisions on how to use resources to support law enforcement in their efforts to maintain public safety. I think these are robust conversations. I think in large part the movement’s speech around it has sometimes used the language of defunding the police and I think what’s more important to me is the conversation that folks actually want to have. There are some individuals who do actually want a zero sum in the police budget and have no police presence and there are some cities that are considering that. That’s not at all what I’m advocating for.
What I’m advocating for is communities having those conversations about what public safety should look like and the federal government providing the resources — you know, a great example is when I worked in the White House, I worked with the Department of Justice and there was a twenty-first century task force on policing with a series of recommendations that could actually improve and strengthen these relationships. There’s funding for something called community-oriented policing, it’s cops’ funding, and that is funding that I think absolutely needs to be getting into the hands of states and localities and so that’s what I’m talking about.
What I’m talking about are localities having the conversations they need to have and not for one second am I anything but supportive of our law enforcement. I’m also supportive of them in their mission and their goal of ensuring our public safety and getting through this difficult moment where I think all eyes are on the impact of policing and on some of the injustices in society and they want to make sure they get it right.
There are people who go into this service field and are woefully underpaid and they do this because they want to help their communities by and large and so I think it’s important for us to support those who are in there for the right reasons and say, “How can we be helpful to you?”
Biden has proposed adding $300 million nationally to police budgets and some activists are upset because they want less money in policing, not more. But does this funding maybe help support your vision?
I think it could. I think it’s really important for us to get this right because the reasons why there are some activists -- and I don’t know exactly who you’re referring to — but I think in any conversation there are always going to be a range of perspectives and sometimes some perspectives get really elevated, especially when they’re the most provocative in some ways.
I think that for some activists they may see support for police departments as counter to their goal of getting rid of policing. I think that you know there are so many circumstances in our community where I’m glad that we have police and I think that’s far and away the majority of moments in terms of the role of our police in maintaining public safety. And so, yeah, I do support the idea of more money for police. I think that’s consistent with the work that I did in the White House and I think that’s something that we can actually get done.
I think the accountability piece is where we can appease some of the activists you’re describing who are most upset, because it’s about accountability in terms of what that funding does and how it helps move us to a more just policing system and that’s how we get those two things connected. Ultimately, I say it all the time but I’m a consensus builder and I think that, here, the best version of this is supporting communities and supporting the idea of justice and supporting a policing structure that doesn’t perpetuate harm to the individuals it’s policing and supporting law enforcement and having the resources to do their job and do it safely. That’s what we’re aiming for.
And I think we need to make sure we have the resources in every locality to do that well and in spaces that have patterns of perpetuating harm on certain segments of the population, we have the accountability to say, “How can we transform policing in that space so that it’s not perpetuating injustice?”
Do we have a problem with racial bias in policing?
I think we have a problem with racial bias in so many of our systems and our structures in our society. We have a problem with racial bias in health care, we have a problem with racial bias in education — pretty much in any space where people are exerting power and influence over others and where people make quick decisions, bias is at play.
I do a lot of teaching about implicit bias. And the first thing to keep in mind is that everybody has bias, you know, scientifically we see it and there’s a project called Project Implicit. We’ve studied it. There’s bias everywhere. The key is being aware of your bias and knowing how it impacts your quick decisions, and so yeah there’s bias to some extent in so many of our society’s systems and structures and how we navigate that bias is key.
So that’s where those trainings are so important in education, in healthcare, and in policing among others, right? In all of these spaces where you have those dynamics where bias can cause harm on other people, that’s where we really have to double down on building systems and structures to limit the impact of that bias on the individual on the other end of it.
What would you say to someone who sees the recent killings and shootings of Black people [by police officers] and think that they are isolated incidents rather than indications of systemic racism?
I think people have different experiences. I think part of the work of this generation and of this moment is to really shine a light on how widespread and pervasive this is and tie these things together to a root cause. Yes, these look like isolated incidents but when you put them together they create a shared and comprehensive experience. And so we need to minimize the frequency of these isolated incidents.
I always use data, I’m a scientist by background, and the data shows me that there’s disproportionality in the frequency of police-involved shootings, there’s disproportionality in the use of violence by police on persons of color all around the country and that’s what tells me hey, there’s something broader at play.
But I always say, in America, we’ve had conversations about race. I think a lot of people wanted to turn a page quickly after the Civil Rights movement but we still have work to do and I think if we’re the nation that we claim to be, and I believe we are, we’re going to turn into doing that work at a time like this. We’re going to say what’s that next step to form a more perfect union and it’s continuing to root out the vestiges of slavery, the vestiges of the black codes, the vestiges of Jim Crow, those are things that continue to impact our society and we need to be conscientious about rooting those out and I think that’s rooting out bias in all of the structures where it still has an impact on individuals.
What is your stance on the protests?
My stance is that I am a strong supporter of our First Amendment right. I think that’s sharpened and shaped our country for centuries now and I think it’s important for people to be able to lean in, to have those conversations when need be. That’s I think something fundamental to the American experience.
And I think that idea of petitioning the government for a redress of grievances — that’s what’s happening, that’s what these protests are. I think that they’re most effective when they’re tied to specific actions or outcomes and I think that definitely hearing that in some spaces is really important.
I think the reason that some people are upset about it, I think there are a couple different reasons. One is certainly we’re seeing violence in some of these protests, we’re seeing destruction of property, we’re seeing harm to individuals, and I want to be clear, that’s not being perpetuated solely by the folks who are petitioning the government for a redress of grievances, that’s the kind of thing that it’s rooted in a very contentious dynamic between the folks who are speaking up against police violence and the folks who are upset that people are speaking up against police violence. So I think that the combination of [there?] is what’s creating this dynamic where you see all this unrest, it’s not just that you have an unruly set of individuals. In some instances that may be the way that it’s described but I think by and large it’s the context of you know clashing views coming together in public spaces.
I grew up in Spotsylvania. One of my heroes growing up was Dr. James Farmer, he lived in Fredericksburg and I was in a scholars program that he organized when I was in middle school and high school. And Dr. Farmer was the founder of the congress of racial equality; he was a strong proponent of nonviolence. And that’s so foundational to me. I’m very big on the idea of peaceful protest and using your voice in a way that shows — you know, maintaining that (in some ways, I’ll say) moral high ground of saying listen I’m going to protest, I’m going to address things that are wrong but I’m going to do it peaceably so you can see exactly where I stand on this. As often as possible that’s what I encourage folks to do.
I think tensions are running really high in our country and I think that our leaders, it’s really important for our leaders to use our positions, to use our platforms to bring some of those temperatures down by engaging the real dynamics at play rather than stoking the fires. That’s what I think we need to be doing.
What do you think of President Trump’s “law and order” platform?
It depends on what he means by law and order. If by law and order being restored I think sometimes the restoration of law and order comes through justice and justice being served. That’s really important. And if that’s what he’s advocating for, I’m here for it.
I think our declaration of independence is kind of a list of the priorities in this nation in this democratic experiment, if you will, and it starts off by saying, we establish justice and then ensure domestic tranquility. Both are important but I think there’s a relationship between them and I think having a society that’s just is a society that has the circumstances in which you can ensure domestic tranquility. So that order that we seek, we all seek, and I think it’s somewhat predicated on people feeling like there’s justice across society and it’s being served equally.
People are concerned that protesters will destroy cities, then move to suburbs, and then come to rural areas. Do you think that fear is justified?
I don’t really know where the source of that fear is. I’d like to dig a bit deeper in that conversation that folks are having. I’ve never seen that play out so that’s not a fear I have … but I have talked to a lot of folks who are in some of these cities or some of the folks who have been in this conversation for some time now and nobody wants the destruction of property. Nobody wants to see that, nobody wants to see that kind of unrest and violence, we know the cost that that has on our society.
I think that any time when circumstances are uncertain people have fear but I think what people really need to channel their energy into is saying, how can we be a part of addressing the concerns that are driving this series of protests?
The concerns that are driving it are largely the feeling of injustice in our society. So I’m glad people are paying attention to what’s happening all over the country even if it’s not happening in their county or their rural spaces to the same extent.
Over the last few months, I’ve been to unity events in Rappahannock, all over this congressional district. And I’ve heard some really incredible conversations about being the nation that we aspire to be. And so I actually think in so many ways our rural communities who are willing to have these conversations, who are having these conversations, they’re part of the solution. So I’m proud of how a lot of the counties here in the Fifth are stepping up and speaking to this idea of unity and seeking justice.
How do we heal?
Having community conversations. Remember these are local conversations, local dynamics. I think having real meaningful conversations about the nature of our challenges, that’s going to be critical to getting to that point of healing. There’s that notion of truth and then reconciliation. You have to have the truth, you have to lean into the data, lean into what we know about the impact or any disproportionality in our justice system and when we acknowledge that hey maybe there’s something unfair that’s playing out in our justice system, let’s have a conversation about it’s source. Then we can kind of build -- and I think that sometimes that’s going to look like legislation from the halls of congress … but sometimes it's going to look like local community leaders connecting with local law enforcement which is exactly what happened in Danville on Friday.
That’s exactly how real change happens. It happens at a local level. It happens on a street with folks wearing T-shirts and singing and being together in spaces and saying, we all want a safe and prosperous community and how can we make that happen …
But I want to be clear, we have to acknowledge the challenge that exists. The longer we ignore that there is a challenge the longer we are allowing this tension to mount and I think now is our moment to address those challenges.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.