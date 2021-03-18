Bob Good, the congressman representing Rappahannock County and Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, is among 12 Republican lawmakers who voted against a resolution to honor the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting members of Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The lawmakers objected to language in the bill. In addition to Good, they were: Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Lance Gooden (Tex.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Andy Harris (Md.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), John Rose (Tenn.) and Greg Steube (Fla.)
The resolution, which passed 413-12, reads in full: “Every day, the United States Capitol Police (“Capitol Police”) protects the U.S. Capitol, Members of Congress, congressional staff and institutional staff, journalists, and the visiting public.
“On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers.
“The sacrifice of heroes including Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, and those who sustained injuries, and the courage of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, exemplify the patriotism and the commitment of Capitol Police officers, and those of other law enforcement agencies, to risk their lives in service of our country.
“Up to seven Americans died following this violent attack, and more than 140 law enforcement officers suffered physical injuries, including 15 officers who were hospitalized.
“The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history.”
Gohmert said on Wednesday that the resolution “does not honor anyone, but rather seeks to drive a narrative that isn’t substantiated by known facts.”
Gohmert, who represents Texas’ 1st Congressional District east of Dallas, has proposed a competing resolution that makes no mention of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Later on Wednesday night, Good took to Twitter in support of Gohmert’s version. “Law enforcement officers are worthy of gratitude and praise for their service and sacrifice in our communities every day, not just when politically convenient for Speaker Pelosi,” he tweeted. “I support @RepLouieGohmert’s pro-police bill.”