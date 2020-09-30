No comment yet from Fifth District congressional candidate
Fifth District congressional candidate Bob Good reported no assets and no unearned income on the financial disclosure report he was required to file as a stipulation for his candidacy.
All candidates running for a House seat are required to disclose assets such as savings accounts, retirement funds, insurance plans, income from real estate and capital gains. It is unlawful to willfully fail to disclose or file a false report.
Good declined to comment. Good for Congress Scheduler Courtney Heath told the Rappahannock News Wednesday afternoon that the campaign is preparing a formal statement, but did not say when that statement would be released.
The Rappahannock News has not been able to confirm that Good does indeed own an asset he has not disclosed. However, Good worked as the athletics director at Liberty University for 15 years and served as District Manager for CitiFinancial for 17 years before that. Both Liberty and CitiFinancial boast “generous” employee benefit policies and retirement savings plans.
"I hope it's a simple oversight, and something he intends to correct," Democratic candidate Cameron Webb said in an interview with Charlottesville’s CBS-19 News, which first reported the absence of assets and unearned income on Good’s financial report. "People deserve that kind of information," Webb said.
On his own financial disclosure report, Good’s challenger lists various savings accounts and retirement savings accounts. In Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes Culpeper, Republican candidate Nick Freitas and Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger both listed line items under the assets schedule portion of their financial disclosure reports.
“It is highly unusual for a candidate to have no assets,” said Brett Kappel, a leading national expert on campaign finance and government ethics laws and an attorney at the public interest law firm Harmon Curran. “If somebody came to me with a financial disclosure report that disclosed no assets, and you told me that person was over 50, I would be incredulous.”
Under Schedule B, where candidates are required to list their liabilities, Good lists two student loans for his children dating back to 2015 and 2017. However, these liabilities were not listed on Good’s Statements of Economic Interest that he filed between 2016 and 2019 as a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, raising suspicion that he may not have disclosed the appropriate financial information when he served on that local body.