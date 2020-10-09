A recent review of the Fifth District Republican congressional candidate’s financial disclosures reveal that during his four-year tenure on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Bob Good failed to disclose his assets and liabilities in apparent violation of Virginia ethics laws.
Sections 2.2-3112 and 2.2-3115 of the Virginia code require all local and state officials to disclose personal offices and directorships, liabilities, securities, business interests, and real estate investments valued at over $5,000 in annual filings called Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs). Good filed SEIs from 2016 until his departure from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors in 2019.
Congressional candidates are also required to file financial disclosures as a stipulation of their candidacy. A comparison of Good’s federal disclosure in 2020 with his state disclosure in 2019 shows conflicting information.
In his three years of active service from 2016 to 2019, Good reported no personal debt or ownership of any securities.
“However, his financial disclosure as a congressional candidate covers 2018 to 2019, and includes loans estimated at $100,000 and securities estimated at over $1 million,” said Kedric Payne, Senior Director of Ethics at the Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C.
“The loans began in 2015 and the securities were acquired prior to 2018, but Good never disclosed the information in his Campbell County reports as required. Good should explain why there are discrepancies in the federal and state reports because it is a felony to intentionally file false financial disclosure forms in Virginia,” Payne said.
“Any person who knowingly violates” the Virginia disclosure requirements could face Class 1 misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to one year in jail, $2,500 in fines, or both.
Good only recently disclosed his assets on the federal financial disclosure after this newspaper and CBS-19 News in Charlottesville reported the oversight. “We became aware that we may have made a mistake on it,” Good said to the Fauquier Times on Monday.
In an interview with a reporter from Virginia Public Media, Webb’s campaign manager Ben Young said it was “unfortunate that Mr. Good chose to conceal this important information in the first place until after votes had already been cast,” Young said. “Voters deserve full information when they head to the polls and we are glad they have that now.”
“Transparency is essential for maintaining the public’s trust at all levels of government and elected officials should be held accountable for attempts to avoid disclosing their financial interests,” Payne said.
The Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council facilitates compliance with state ethics laws, but does not enforce them. Executive Director Stewart Petoe told the Rappahannock News that he was not in a position to comment at this time.