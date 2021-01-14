Days after a southern Virginia newspaper called for the resignation of newly-elected Republican Rep. Bob Good, accusing the lawmaker of helping to ignite last week’s insurrection against the United States, comes word that his district director, Sandy Adams, as well as her husband — Melvin Adams, chair of Virginia’s 5th District GOP committee — stood at police lines outside the U.S. Capitol on the tragic afternoon of Jan. 6.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that it obtained a Jan. 7 email in which Melvin Adams wrote on his 5th district email account that he and his wife, Sandy, joined “with many, many thousands of wonderful red-blooded American patriots in Washington DC.”
Reached later by the Post, Adams confirmed that the couple had stood at police lines outside the Capitol, but went no further towards the iconic building during its deadly breach.
“We tried talking some people down who were trying to push back and open the barriers,” Adams said. “Eventually, people were agitated, and pretty soon there was no sense of rationality anymore with some.”
The chair added: “We didn’t go up there. We had no business being part of that.”
The newspaper reported, however, that the couple stayed put on the U.S. Capitol grounds for at least 45 minutes after the building was stormed by rioters.
According to Adams’ Jan. 7 email, which he sent to undisclosed recipients in the 5th district that includes Rappahannock County, he pointed out that he and his wife were in proximity to intruder Ashli Babbitt as she was carried to an ambulance, having been fatally shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
“I did witness the use of flash bombs and tear gas at the entrances in efforts to control the crowd,” Adams wrote in his email. “But the tragic nature of events inside came home full force when a young lady who had been shot was being taken to the ambulance, passing so close to us that we could have literally reached out and touched her.”
Asked why the couple did not leave the Capitol compound once the insurrection had begun, Adams replied: “We were there to support law enforcement and stuff. We didn’t stay there a long time. When things were really out of control, it was time for us to move on.”
He had explained that the couple watched President Trump’s infamous speech on the Ellipse, after which his wife wanted to pick up some work materials from the Longworth House Office Building, which is across Independence Avenue from the Capitol. From there, Adams said, they walked to the Capitol lawn.
Adams also suggested that left-wing “antifa” members were part of the mob that marched on the Capitol, however the FBI has found no such evidence, according to the Post.
