With 329 of 330 precincts reporting unofficial polling results in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District just after midnight on Wednesday morning, Democratic candidate Cameron Webb conceded the election to Republican challenger Bob Good.
“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress,” Webb said in a press release. “This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible.”
Webb congratulated Good on his victory and added, “I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from this election in a unified way.”
Good won more than 53 percent of the Fifth District vote compared with Webb’s 46 percent.
Though the Webb campaign raised four times the funds of the Good campaign ($5.7 million compared with $1.1 million), the doctor and lawyer did not manage to raise the votes to win the traditionally Republican district.
In his Tuesday night victory speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Good congratulated Webb on his strong campaign. “We certainly had to work hard to win this and I appreciate the tough race he put us through. Again, we don’t have final results but we expect this lead to hold,” Good said.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
“We look forward to representing everyone in the Fifth District to the best of our ability,” Good continued. “And we look forward to … validating the faith and the trust that everyone who has voted for us has placed in us.”
The Cook Political Report was the first to come out and call the race a toss-up, followed by Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball. Political statistics website FiveThirtyEight recently called the Fifth District Congressional Race the most competitive U.S. House race in the country.
Yet, in Rappahannock County there was hardly any competition at all. Good led the voter tallies in all six precincts, capturing almost 56 percent of the vote (2,756 votes) to Cameron Webb’s 43.5 percent (2,135 votes).
Member House of Representatives (5th District)
329 precincts of 330 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|B. Cameron Webb
Democratic
|176,524
|46.62%
|Robert G. "Bob" Good
Republican
|201,191
|53.13%
|Write In
|941
|0.25%