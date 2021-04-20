Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.