The 10th Congressional District Republican Committee will hold its party canvas on Saturday, May 21, where voters in the district can rank their preferred candidates to nominate a Republican for in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The Party Canvas in Rappahannock County will be at the Rappahannock County Elementary School, 34 Schoolhouse Road, Washington, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Rappahannock County Republican Committee Chair Terry Dixon, since Virginia doesn’t register voters by party, there will be a statement of intent that needs to be signed or verbally agreed to that states that the canvas voter will support the Republican nominee.
If you have voted in a state-run Democratic primary election in the last five years, you are ineligible to vote in this canvas unless you sign a renunciation statement to the 10th District Republican Congressional Committee affirming you will support the Republican candidate.
In order to receive a ballot, the voter must present a valid photo identification issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia, one of its political subdivisions, the U.S. government or a U.S. college or university.
The voting will be rank choice, meaning there will be 11 candidates listed on the ballot, and voters will rank them from one to 11, top candidate (1) last candidate (11).
After the canvas ends at 4 p.m., the ballots will be driven to the 10th district headquarters in Loudoun County. The counting will start that evening as soon as the ballots from all voting locations are received, Dixon said. When one of the candidates receives over 50% of the total votes, he or she will be declared the nominee. This will occur when all the ballots are accurately counted.
“We are extremely excited about this process and can't be more proud of the 11 exceptional people that are on the ballot this Saturday, May 21,” Dixon wrote in an email. “Most, if not all, of the candidates have spent significant time in Rappahannock County explaining their values and how they will win in November, defeating the [Democratic] nominee.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...