While Republican Seventh Congressional candidate Nick Freitas jumped out to an early and large lead on Election Day in his race against incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, the tides changed as nearly 50,000 absentee ballots were reported from Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
In Henrico County, nearly 15,000 absentee votes were not reported on election night, which Registrar Mark Coakley told the Henrico Citizen stemmed from computer programming issues. Most of those votes, according to CBS 6 News in Richmond, were early in-person votes.
According to the Henrico Citizen, Coakley said the mixup resulted from officials uploading results of in-person absentee ballots to a thumb drive meant for provisional ballots. When elections officers were uploading absentee data from thumb drives to be sent to the state, Coakley told the Henrico Citizen that the report was being compiled through a system programmed to only collect from absentee thumb drives, not provisional thumb drives.
Freitas’ lead dwindled by Wednesday morning to just 273 votes. At that point, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, the only unreported votes were in Spotsylvania County’s central absentee precinct.
As of Friday evening, Spanberger leads Freitas by 4,811 votes, according to unofficial Virginia Department of Elections results. The unofficial results show that Spanberger garnered 225,008 votes compared to Freitas’ 220,197.
By Wednesday evening, Spanberger claimed victory. Meanwhile, Freitas took to Facebook to thank his voters and say he would not make an “appropriate statement” on Friday “when the canvass officially concludes.” As of press time Friday evening, Freitas had not yet made a statement.
Spotsylvania County Deputy Registrar Christina Johnson told the Culpeper Times that an image of ballots are captured when they are entered into counting machines, and connected flash drives are only capable of holding so many images.
It was also machine programming issues that Johnson said resulted in the locality’s central absentee ballots being the last precinct in the district to report. Results from the county’s absentee precinct were not properly tallied until Wednesday.
She noted that Spotsylvania County is located within both Virginia’s 1st and 7th Congressional districts. While election officials had the results from both congressional districts on election night, she said all the county’s votes for the presidential and senate elections were not separated by district. When reporting to the state, however, all ballots must be filed according to their districts.
This error was not realized, Johnson said, until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“So we had to wait until we could contact our vendor to get instructions on how to run the tapes...We didn’t want to report partial totals, we wanted all of our totals to be reported together. So that’s why we waited until Wednesday,” she said.
Johnson added that election officials chose this route as rumors were spreading that localities may “find numbers.” She ensured citizens that the process was closely monitored and unfolded legitimately.
“Both parties were involved in the process. We had the Republican party here and the Democratic party — they watched the whole process. They had their lawyers here, so the whole process was being watched,” Johnson said.
Yet some 7th District residents have taken to social media to question the legitimacy of the race between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican Nick Freitas.
In the Facebook comment section of the Culpeper Times story, "With a late charge, Spanberger claims victory," reader comments included:
Oh, they "found" a memory stick with thousands of votes in Henrico. FRAUD!
TOTAL BS! RE-COUNT! Why the hell are cast ballots on a memory stick! Fraudulence at its finest!
I call BS. How convenient to suddenly "find" ballots the next day. This should be investigated. I wonder if that convenient memory stick contained "100 percent" Spanberger votes as well?? The American people are being cheated out of a fair election.
I smell something, and it don’t smell good.
BS
BS! Fraud
The comments mirror those made by President Donald Trump, who has used Twitter to claim widespread election fraud.
Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, stated in a Thursday Facebook post that Freitas was unfortunately trailing Spanberger after thousands of votes were overlooked on election night in Henrico County.
Comments on that post questioned results in the 7th Congressional District. Responses included:
"Overlooked" yea right! He had A huge lead it was reporting at 100% they would not call it and then all the sudden they find these overlooked Ballots. BS!
Overlooked… the pandemic was a great excuse for mystery catches (mass mail ballots, etc) of votes that miraculously close the distance… I dislike cheating… in life, politics, sports…
I am sick of the cheating being overlooked!
What about a recount?? That’s awfully convenient.
Fake ones made on memory sticks. This entire vote process is uncontrollable.
Bs Bs Nick won
