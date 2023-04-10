Voters will have their say in who becomes the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District on May 6.
Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) will face off against Republican challenger Mike Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County. The winner of the firehouse primary will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 Virginia general election.
Reeves, who represents Virginia’s 17th Senate District, is seeking a fourth term in the newly redrawn 28th District, which includes Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania Counties. Virginia senators serve a four-year term.
Reeves was elected to represent the Virginia 17th Senate District after he defeated incumbent Edward “Edd” Houck (D-Spotsylvania) by 226 votes in the 2011 November general election. Since then, the district has remained a Republican stronghold.
The Virginia Public Access Project rates the redrawn 28th District as “strong Republican.”
Allers, originally from Long Island, New York, worked as a police officer for the Suffolk County Police Department for several years until he retired at age 27 after undergoing a “botched surgery.” Following his departure from the department, Allers earned a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Dowling College and a graduate certificate in School District Administration from Stony Brook University.
Relocating to Virginia during the early to mid-1990s, Allers has served as a teacher and school administrator in the Piedmont region for the past nearly three decades. “My dad has lived in VA 25 years almost half his life now – he’s so proud to be a Virginian, but he’s also proud that he shares the same birthplace as Donald Trump,” his son Mike Allers Jr. said in a text message. His father lives in Greene County outside Ruckersville.
“Running a school and having upwards of 60 employees…just seemed to fit my personality,” Allers told FauquierNow. Naturally, Allers said one main focus of his campaign is education, specifically parental rights and educational concepts, such as Social Emotional Learning and Critical Race Theory.
Allers said he supports the effort to ban schools from teaching these “divisive” concepts and aims to give parents more say over curriculum.
“If you look at what's going on today. What's wrong with schools. It’s that parents feel completely disenfranchised from the operation … Parents aren't made aware or kept in contact with the curriculum or whatever's going on with their kids in school,” he said.
Earlier this year, Reeves sponsored legislation increasing parental rights in public schools.
In addition to education, Allers said he is “pro-life” and supports term limits for elected officials.
Reeves, who serves on several committees, including General Laws and Technology, Local Government, Senate Privileges and Elections, and Rehabilitation and Social Services, said he plans to run on his record of bipartisanship and leadership. He works as a State Farm Agent for his day job.
“The bottom line is I’m a proven leader and I think people want that,” Reeves told FauquierNow. “They want people who get things done, that can help them get their passports done at the last minute, navigate the bureaucracy, and know how to get those things done.”
Reeves touted his accomplishments over the last few years, working with Democrats in a divided legislature to pass several bills, including overhauling the foster care system and imposing limits on charitable gaming in Virginia.
“I just tried to focus on the things that matter to the people that I represent, and not just in my district, but in all of Virginia, and try to take up issues that I try my best to make nonpartisan,” Reeves said.
Voting will be held May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the 28th District at the three following sites:
Rappahannock and Fauquier County residents will cast their ballots at Grace Miller Elementary School at 6248 Catlett Rd. in Bealeton.
Culpeper, Madison and Greene County residents will cast their ballots at Reformation Lutheran Church at 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Orange and Spotsylvania residents will cast their ballots at Unionville Elementary School at 10285 Zachary Taylor Hwy. in Unionville.
Greg Schumacher, chair of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, said there will be no absentee or write-in voting except for absentee ballots for military service members. As of Dec. 31, Reeves has vastly outraised Allers, raking in $459,387 to Allers’ $25,385, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Rappahannock County Republican Committee Chair Terry Dixon said the party doesn’t endorse candidates in firehouse primaries, but will coalesce around the candidate chosen as nominee in the general election.
So far, no Democratic or Independent challenger has announced their candidacy in the 28th District. Rappahannock County Democratic Committee Chair Mary-Sherman Willis was not able to be reached for comment.
Ben Peters contributed reporting.