reeves.jpg

Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, who represents Virginia’s 17th Senate District, is seeking a fourth term in the newly redrawn 28th District, which includes Rappahannock.

 Photo Courtesy Virginia Senate

Voters will have their say in who becomes the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District on May 6. 

Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) will face off against Republican challenger Mike Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County. The winner of the firehouse primary will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 Virginia general election.

