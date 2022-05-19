U.S. Air Force veteran John Henley is seeking the Republican nomination to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
Henley served as an aircraft maintenance technician during Operation Desert Storm after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Henley retired from the Air Force in 2019 and is now a hobbyist farmer and owns a small agricultural business.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
I don't know that we want Congress involved too much, at least on the agritourism part. It's more I think about a local issue.
One thing from a congressional perspective that I would support is creating an office of agritourism and agribusiness within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That way there's a one stop shop for people who are interested in actually pursuing agriculture.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
Congress can certainly play a role, like with infrastructure bills… you have to be careful when you ask things of Congress, because there's always some strings attached.
I think a lot of it's going to be driven by what the local zoning ordinances are.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
Rappahannock County actually incentivizes people just based on its great schools, safe communities, and you have a great sheriff's department that's protecting. So one, you have been able to identify a community that is safe, and then bring broadband access in because, in fact, the Office of Personnel Management in Washington D.C. actually incentivizes federal workers to telework. But you have to have good broadband infrastructure in order to make that happen.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
Reform the subsidy programs and actually target them toward the smaller farms and provide low interest loans for small farmers to be able to thrive and survive and be able to write off a lot of those tax burdens.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
From a congressional perspective, one thing Congress can stop doing is spending money to get some of that money out of the economy, because there's no silver bullet on the affordable housing issue. Government has tried and spent trillions and trillions of dollars on inner cities to have affordable housing affordable housing, and it winds up not being affordable at all.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
I don't think Rappahannock has the topography to handle a solar farm. And I think we only get like 200 days out of 365 a year of sun. So from an investment perspective, I don't think it's there because there's still a storage issue with solar. If I owned a house and I made a decision to put a panel on my house, good for me, but from a county perspective and bringing in solar farms, I don't think that's a good idea for Rappahannock.
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
The environment and clean water is very important to me, even as a conservative. I think Rappahannock has done a great job balancing economic development with the sensitivities of the environment, especially given that these waterways wind up pouring back into the Chesapeake Bay. Because what we don't want is what the Chesapeake Bay was before, which was very polluted, because it started affecting the water we drink, the air we breathe, the communities that are around there …I think we're in a good position, but I think it's something we have to continue to pay attention to.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
You will never have a greater representative for the rural community than me.
My pledge, if I'm elected, I will hold monthly town halls all across the district, especially Rappahannock and Fauquier so that they're not ignored, because the ruralness of this district is what makes this district special.