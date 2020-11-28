We’ve been writing about 5th district Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman “going out with a roar.” Among more recent headlines, Riggleman blasted President Trump for not conceding the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Earlier, the GOP lawmaker had gone so far as to suggest he would support Biden’s Democratic ticket.
As a result, another public censure has been leveled against the lame duck Riggleman, who lost his freshman seat on Capitol Hill to a more conservative Congressman-elect Bob Good.
This time it’s the Republicans in Mecklenburg County charging that Riggleman betrayed Trump while appearing in recent weeks on CNN, MSNBC and NBC. And a GOP source in Rappahannock County tells us additional Republican committees in the district are considering similar censure resolutions.
Here, in part, is Mecklenburg’s censure:
Whereas, the Mecklenburg County Republican Committee vigorously supported the candidacy of Denver Riggleman in the November 2018 general election and he carried Mecklenburg County by a 56-44% margin ...
Whereas, on Oct. 19, 2020, Denver Riggleman appeared on Cable News Network (CNN) and said “If he [President Trump] doesn’t repudiate this type of insanity it’s hard for military members like me to vote down that line, you have to vote for what’s right and I’m going to look for integrity first and that’s where I’m going to be voting that day and if people don’t like it, again, I really don’t care,” and
Whereas, immediately after answering the aforementioned question, Denver Riggleman was asked if he would vote for Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden, he responded by saying “I would consider it,” and
Whereas, on Oct. 25, 2020, Denver Riggleman appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and said “I’m a Republican, what I thought a Constitutional Republican was, but with the GOP going the way in Virginia it is difficult for me to stay with any party” … and
Whereas, a Republican elected official such as Congressman Denver Riggleman suggesting that he would support the Democrat Presidential Candidate over the Republican Presidential Candidate is in violation of this paramount provision as stated in the Republican Party of Virginia Plan of Organization.
Now Therefore Be It Resolved That, the Mecklenburg County Republican Committee hereby CENSURES Denver Riggleman for openly expressing the possibility of supporting Democrat Presidential Candidate Joe Biden instead of supporting President Donald Trump, contrary to the principles of the Republican Party of Virginia Plan of Organization and against the wishes of Republican voters in Mecklenburg County.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }