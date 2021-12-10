Special redistricting experts working for the Virginia Supreme Court have submitted redrawn federal and state legislative districts, a plan which would shift Rappahannock County to the 10th Congressional District.
The new 10th District would include Loudoun County, as it does currently, but would head south instead of west to pick up Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Green and Orange counties and parts of Albemarle and Spotsylvania counties. All of these counties are currently in the 5th District, held by Republican Rep. Bob Good.
The 10th District is currently represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton and covers all of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.
There’s already one Republican challenger to Wexton: Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, previously announced her campaign for the district. In a statement Thursday, Lawson said she would still run in 10th District.
“Though the proposed lines are not final, six months ago I declared my candidacy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District,” Lawson said in a statement. “Since then I have met countless voters with whom I share their concerns … I made a commitment to those voters that I would defeat Jennifer Wexton and I intend to do just that. Game on!”
The new maps for the U.S. House of Representatives, the House of Delegates and the state Senate are out for public review in advance of public hearings at the court Dec. 15 and 17. The court will consider the comments and approve new maps by Dec. 19.
Legislators and others scrambled Thursday to review the proposed maps.
Conversations with some of them show that the efforts by special masters Sean P. Trende and Bernard N. Grofman met expectations for maps drawn with communities, not political incumbents, in mind.
“This gets pretty close to being fair,” said Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.
One key principle that the masters kept in mind was the idea of “communities of interest” in which actual groupings of voters around related cities, towns and counties were given more weight than drawing oddly shaped districts designed to maintain the political status quo.
“We carefully drew districts that met constitutional and statutory population requirements,” Trende and Grofman wrote in their summary released Dec. 8. “In doing so, we minimized county and city splits, while respecting natural boundaries and communities of interest (“COIs”) to the extent possible.”
That, said Liz White, director of OneVirginia2021, a nonprofit that pushed hard to take redistricting out of the hands of the majority party in the General Assembly, is “a huge part of the national redistricting movement.”
“At a glance they look fair as part of a partisan balance,” White said. “It’s great they are out so soon to give the public a chance to look at them.”
Takeaways from early reviews of the maps tended to show that the maps tend to favor Democrats more than Republicans because they are concentrated around natural social centers, such as cities.
The proposed redraw of the 7th Congressional District, however, was immediately controversial because the special masters recommended that the entire district be moved farther north to include Stafford and Prince Williams counties that are quickly diversifying and growing more Democratic.
The current 7th District would be distributed between the 5th and 1st Congressional Districts, seats now held by Republicans Bob Good and Rob Wittman.
The loser in the plans appears to be U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, an up-and-coming politician who has received national attention and has been a major GOP target. She had planned to run for a third term, but if she wants to do so now, she’ll have to run elsewhere.
Possibilities include running in the 1st District and facing Wittman, who would be a strong competitor or the new 7th District, which is 50 miles from her home in Henrico County.
“That’s bad news for Spanberger but good news overall for the Democrats,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington.
White, of OneVirginia2021, said “it is not the job of the special masters to protect anyone.” Spanberger’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, gave a positive review of the new proposed 57th district, which she currently represents. The map places Charlottesville squarely in the center of the district with suburbs extended outward “like a doughnut,” she said. “It’s natural. Voters can work in the city and live, shop and play just outside of it.” Several Republican lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment on the new maps. Garren Shipley, a spokesman for incoming GOP House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said “We have a blanket no comment policy on redistricting.”
After the public hearings and the Supreme Court’s final decision, the new maps will be set. There won’t be a legislative or gubernatorial review, White says.
Map redrawing has long been a controversial process because the party in charge of the General Assembly typically got its way to make new maps that kept their people in power.
Fed up, voters approved a Constitutional amendment in 2020 calling for a 16-member redistricting commission comprised of eight citizens nominated by legislators and eight lawmakers.
The commission, however, was paralyzed by partisanship and acrimony, failing to agree on a single set of maps.
All members of the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for election in 2022 in the new districts. However, it’s unclear whether members of the Virginia General Assembly will be required to run in 2022. A lawsuit seeking to force a 2022 election is being considered in state courts.
If the lawsuit is unsuccessful, the entire General Assembly will be up for grabs in 2023 in new districts.