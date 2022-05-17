Brandon Michon is a Loudoun County-based Republican and former New York City investment banker seeking nomination in the party’s upcoming primary for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which Rappahannock County will join following redistricting.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
Congress can be supporting all industries by helping encourage growth within their sector.
We need to know and make sure we are looking at all parts of the supply chain and how they're all impacted and how they all affect us.
If you're a dairy farmer producing milk, supply chain disruptions of feeds and other things that go into your businesses can have a huge impact, especially if you're not a large conglomerate, which has different purchasing power than a smaller one.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
I could lie and say I know the answer to that. I don't think I do … I don't know enough about cell towers and reception of cell phones and how it all works.
If people don't want cell towers, then it's going to make it harder to have that service unless technology adapts to where you don't need it.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
I do not think it is Congress's job to incentivize workers to go to places. That's the business's job.
What we need to be doing is growing an economy that has the ability to incentivize workers to come and work for those businesses.
We need to be positioning and put our economy at a place where people want to come and work in these jobs because there's a good work-life balance, there's a good wage or there's incentives for the workers to want to come out.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
As legislators, we need to be supporting all different forms of the economy, and you can't just look at the largest producers within each sector. You need to make sure if you're passing things that it's applicable for everybody.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
That is a local issue for the local administrators who control zoning because I believe if there's a supply/demand imbalance, efficient markets will fill that void.
A lot of times there are people who push back against [affordable housing] because they view the affordable housing that might be presented as bringing in people who they may not agree with within the community because of the different social economic groups that may fall within that classification.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
If people would like to have solar, that's their decision. I think that's a local municipality discussion.
This isn't the national government's job to say that you're allowed to put it on your house, or if it is restricted by the local jurisdiction.
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
We need to make sure we protect our environment, but I think we need to do it in a smart way.
But we also need to make sure we're not regulating where the industries are not able to operate and it cuts into their ability to operate at a cost effective way, because when you over regulate, there's a cost burden which flows down to the companies which impacts hiring, which impacts profitability, which impacts wages [and] all the other aspects of businesses which are the foundation of our economy.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
If you think about any state, there are pockets of more densely, urban infill locations versus others. And I think it's a representation of the people that you need to be a voice of the people, not a voice of one group or the other.