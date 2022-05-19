Entrepreneur and farmer Caleb Max is seeking the Republican nomination to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. Houses of Representatives.
Max, a Loudoun businessman, started a nonprofit called the Athenai Institute in January 2020, and in March of 2021, he helped start Stand Against Chinese Communism. Both organizations work to prevent Chinese Communist Party influence on college and university campuses.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
The biggest thing is, just like any business, is to get government regulation, especially federal government regulation, out of small businesses.
There's an agritourism caucus in Congress, I'd certainly join that and make sure I'm being an advocate for their needs.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
I believe that the free market, you know, the Verizons and Comcasts and these folks could be bringing high speed fiber out. But again, whenever you do that, you're going to get an increased number of people moving in and housing and infrastructure around that. So frankly, that's something that the locality should make the decisions on so that way that the people of Rappahannock County are ultimately the ones making that decision.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivize service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
With inflation the way it is and gas prices the way it is, it’s tough for people to commute. Of course, home prices are way high. That makes it very tough for service industry workers to relocate anywhere, specifically somewhere like Rappahannock County, which is so far from a big city.
Make sure that there's a vibrant program for high schoolers to get into the labor market.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
The biggest thing I think we can do to support small farms from Congress is in the beef market, because I know cattle and since I have cattle, the markets are sometimes red hot and sometimes it’s not and the margins are just really thin, so we need to get market transparency in the cattle markets.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
I don't want to see the country continue to hand out entitlements that it cannot afford. However, we do have a huge housing deficit in this country.
Getting a free market back to work by getting the government out of some of this stuff to allow the competition in the market to solve these problems.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
We need to focus on energy that works and doesn't have significant environmental hazards on the tail end.
Solar farms can create runoff issues, and who disposes of the panels once they’re dead?
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
The best role to play is when an issue arises, making sure that you're supporting localities.
Supports existing regulations, like the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties
The key is making sure that I'm keeping my ear to the ground, but specifically in Rappahannock County, make sure that even though they're smaller, that their interests are still being taken care of. There's no silver bullet answer to this question, other than making sure that you're somebody who is listening to the people, and then of course, that's a public servant.