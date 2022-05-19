Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 10th Congressional district.
Beatty is the IT Director at The Heights School in Potomac, Maryland and teaches computer science classes. Beatty worked at a number of technology companies in the Washington D.C. area, according to his website, including comScore and TaxiMagic.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
One way is lowering the costs necessary to start and run a business. All businesses have tremendous health care costs, driven by opacity in the actual costs for seeing a patient or getting medicine. Patients can't comparison shop based on price or service. I propose working to lower health care costs by publishing the agreed prices between doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies. Then, patients could help their employer by not only shopping on service but price, lowering the cost of health care for a small vineyard or farm.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
Congress can't bend the laws of physics. Cell reception requires transmitters, and in a mountainous area, those unfortunately have to be higher up. However, laying more fiber to more locations could mean smaller, more discrete units, such as in church spires, that could bridge the gap between more cell service and preserving the pristine mountain vistas.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
I believe that local land use and development planning should be left to the county or state.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
Promoting organic farming will give small family farms a way to charge more sustainable prices, and to set them apart from bigger operations.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
I believe that local land use and development planning should be left to the county or state.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
Solar energy is a bigger eyesore than cell towers. I would be in favor of smaller, compact, nuclear reactor designs that could provide energy for our families and businesses without marring the local landscape.
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
I think promoting organic farming methods is the best way to limit fertilizer and soil runoff into the bay. I think a moderate amount of regulations can help prevent dumping of toxins and waste into the waterways, without negatively affecting local residents ability to live freely.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
Pushing governance to the lowest appropriate level will help balance the urban/suburban/rural divide. If Congress can focus more on issues that are truly national, like defense, imports, exports, and interstate commerce, local jurisdictions and public servants will have the leeway to listen to their residents, and solve those problems specific to each county.