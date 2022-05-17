Mike Clancy, an executive at Oracle Corporation, seeking nomination in the upcoming Republican primary for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which Rappahannock County will join following redistricting.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
There are not enough agricultural work visas and the bureaucratic process of trying to get the visas in place and get work is very cumbersome and it's a bureaucratic morass.
Expand the agricultural visas and streamline the process.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
People don't want to lose their rural character. They don't want the cell towers and that's one I probably have to do a little more research on.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
Congress set some funds for grant money where localities can apply for grants to help fund these kinds of issues. For example, there is a fund for charter schools.
I think that is the way to help localities is these federal grant programs where the locality can apply for grants to help support the first responding EMT, paramedics and firefighting capabilities, as well as local law enforcement.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
For the family owned farm, trying to navigate all the bureaucracy is a challenge. To the extent that we can simplify a lot of these programs so that it's easier for the family owned farmer to leverage the programs, whether it's business loans or access to the COVID relief funding, I think would be something that Congress can step in to do.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
Private public partnership processes … with the private entity really running everything and the public governmental entity giving … you grant money.
I'm not big on printing a lot of bureaucracy in the federal government for these things.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
You have to build these solar farms. And they can be quite expansive. They're great in the desert. The question is whether the local community would support that?
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
I think at this point the regulations are appropriate. But I have to be honest, I haven't done a recent deep dive into it to say whether there should be any additional regulations.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
It's really important that a member of Congress stay very in touch with that local rural community.
It's about: for the people — It's not for the personal interest of the Congress.