Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Ellis is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which Rappahannock will be joining this fall after redistricting. Along with being a fourth-year city council member, Ellis is a beekeeper and master gardener, a military mom and Red Cross volunteer.
Q: How should Congress support agritourism in small communities like Rappahannock?
I think that we should reduce regulations in order for businesses to thrive. We have to look at each part of our district and see … what they need from the federal government.
Some people say traffic is actually a problem in certain seasons when tourism is up for the fall in the spring … So where would they need help? While that's when you have to look at the federal government to help out with some infrastructure in order to be able to accommodate the growth, if that's what [the localities] want.
Q: How can Congress help bring cell phone coverage to rural areas without cell towers to protect rural viewsheds?
If you want smart growth, you have to have more towers … if the localities want to use different options, like for example, if the towers have to be put into place so it will not be disturbing the landscape, and it's going to be an extra cost, the federal government needs to help with that infrastructure.
I have some questions about how the [American Rescue Plan Act] funding was allocated in the country and in the state … And when I heard that [Rappahannock received $1.4 million], I was really surprised, and I felt no one was really looking to see what people needed.
Q: Is there any way the federal government can incentivise service workers to relocate to rural areas like Rappahannock?
There's not a lot of housing inventory to buy or rent. That's part of the problem to get service workers to move there.
You have to give them an incentive to stay. You have to offer them an opportunity to learn skills more than what they're doing… That's, as businesses, what we have to do if we get them to work, you got to give them a reason to stay.
Q: What role, if any, should Congress play in supporting small family farms?
When you're looking at the federal government to help, yeah, [subsidies are] something they should consider to save the farms. I absolutely agree with that. There's tax breaks, as well … they have one of the lowest property taxes… But I think that it is important that we continue that so that we have what we need to feed our families.
Q: How would you address a lack of housing and affordable housing stock in Rappahannock and other similarly situated rural communities?
There's a lot of market driven thinking on that. You have to get someone to build them, and right now, there's not a big appetite for builders and developers to do affordable housing. From what I can tell Rappahannock, there's not even an inventory there.
Now, do I want the federal government to mandate that we put affordable housing in a locality? Like I said, this is something where it's up to the locality.
Q: Does solar energy have a place in Rappahannock County?
As we start to look at different forms of energy, we have to make sure we have a mixed use of options.
If somebody wants to put a solar farm on their land, that's something localities [should handle].
Q: How much environmental regulation is necessary to protect Rappahannock’s streams and waterways, many of which empty into the Chesapeake Bay?
We have to make sure that we have clean and sustainable best practices to make sure that our water is kept clean. That's a no brainer, in my opinion. You can be responsible with how you do business or even as a homeowner with certain types of things. It's sometimes just being aware, making sure people are aware of how they can prevent the water from becoming polluted, or unusable.
Q: How will you balance the rural interests of Rappahannock and Fauquier voters against the suburban interests of Prince William and Loudoun counties?
So all localities are different, and it's listening to the community … it's good to have the localities manage on their own, but if they need resources that are specific to their needs, they need to be able to have an open channel of communication to their member of Congress.