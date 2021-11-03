Unofficial vote totals for Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors races show Stonewall-Hawthorne District candidate Van Carney and incumbent Piedmont District Supervisor candidate Christine Smith holding healthy leads in their respective races.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there remains an unknown number of outstanding mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2 but may not make it to the Registrar of Voters’ office until Nov. 5 when winners are expected to be unofficially declared. The Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan said in a Facebook message she could not provide the number of outstanding mail ballots needed for the Rappahannock News to call both Supervisors races because they had not been tabulated as of Wednesday morning. The results from 12 provisional ballots are also outstanding, according to McKiernan.
Carney, who was opposed by David Konick, is leading with 53.3%, or 441 votes. Konick is following with 46.5% of the vote, or 385 votes. Current Stonewall-Hawthorne District Supervisor Chris Parrish will retire this year, leaving the seat open.
Smith, who was challenged by Sperryville business owner Cliff Miller, is leading with 52.2% with 430 votes. Miller is trailing with 46.8% of the vote, or 385 votes.
While Carney stopped short of declaring a victory, he said in an interview Tuesday night that he can attribute the lead to his commitment to door-to-door campaigning.
“I've talked to so many people, and I just listened to what their thoughts were and hopes and dreams for the county were,” Carney said. “Just hearing people and connecting with people, I think really goes a long way.”
Konick stopped just short of conceding the race, saying in a statement, “I want to thank all the people who helped and who supported me during this campaign. I wish each and every one of them and all the people of Rappahannock County the best of luck in the future.”
Smith also did not want to officially declare a win, and declined to comment on how her campaigning could have contributed to her lead in the race. She said she’s thankful for her friends and family who volunteered to help her campaign.
“I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Piedmont district for four more years, and to continue the good work and get results for them, and I just really look forward to that opportunity,” Smith said.
Miller did not return multiple requests for comment from the Rappahannock News.
The newly-elected board members will likely vote on the future of a major universal broadband project and a potential boundary change in the Town of Washington to accommodate a multi-use development.
Going as far back as the 1980s, Konick has never officially won an election in Rappahannock County. He lost the Board of Supervisor race as a write-in candidate in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District four years ago, along with an election in 1984 when he ran for commonwealth's attorney.
Konick has held appointed positions on the county Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals — experience both he and his supporters touted on the campaign trail.
Konick’s checkered past was the subject of numerous letters to the editor and some questions at the October candidate’s forum. Those included concerns of Konick using threatening language in conversation with members of the community, and his record of lawsuits in the county that some consider frivolous.
At the forum, he said he’s a “rough and tumble” guy and not everyone appreciates his “sense of humor.”
Carney, owner of a Sperryville brewery, did not want to comment on how his potential candidacy could affect future issues that will come before the Board of Supervisors, but a Carney win could mean a more open embrace of newcomers and more housing opportunities across the county. Both he and Konick similarly opposed changing the landscape of the county and allowing mass development.
Among the largest points of contention between Konick and Carney is how the Board of Supervisors should approach expanding broadband to unserved areas in the county.
In interviews with both of the candidates, Konick argued expanding broadband could create unintended and unwanted growth in the county, while Carney made the case that making the internet more accessible could attract families to the area and help increase school enrollment.
The current Board is in phase two of an agreement with a private provider to bring universal broadband coverage to the county. Rappahannock entered into a regional agreement with six other counties to apply for state funding through a state grant.
If state money is awarded, the Board of Supervisors will have to vote before entering phase three of the agreement, where the county will then be in a legally binding agreement to pay for its portion of the project, which is $5.9 million.
Smith was the only member of the body who voted to abstain from a critical vote to move forward with a partnership with the private broadband provider and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to secure funding from the state for a universal broadband initiative.
During a candidate forum hosted by the Rappahannock News and Businesses of Rappahannock in October, Smith said the abstention was appropriate since she didn't have all of her questions answered, and that she had remaining concerns about the application process. Smith had also expressed concerns at Board of Supervisors meetings and in interviews about the cost of the project and potential burden to taxpayers in the county.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Rappahannock County Electoral Board. Electoral Board member Bob Klaus wrote in an email that “the Electoral Board reviews all of the machine result tapes, any incident reports, and the ‘hand’ tallies as reported in poll books and bingo sheets to ensure each precinct is coherent in every aspect, then certifies each precinct results.”
Board of Supervisors (Stonewall-Hawthorne District)
David L. Konick: 385 votes, 46.50%
Van C. Carney: 441 votes, 53.26%
Write-In: 2 votes, 0.24%
Board of Supervisors (Piedmont District)
Christine Smith: 430 votes, 52.25%
Cliff Miller: 385 votes, 46.78%
Write In: 8 votes, 0.97%
SOURCE: Virginia Department of Elections unofficial results; does not include provisional and some mailed absentee ballots
Ben Peters contributed reporting.