Rappahannock County School Board incumbents Rachel Bynum and Larry Grove are leading against challenges from candidates to their right as education has taken center stage statewide amid the pandemic and growing concerns about parents’ ability to have a say in their child’s education.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there remains an unknown number of outstanding mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2 but may not make it to the Registrar of Voters’ office until Nov. 5 when winners are expected to be unofficially declared. Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan said in a Facebook message she could not provide the number of outstanding mail ballots needed for the Rappahannock News to call both School Board races. The results from 12 provisional ballots are also outstanding, according to McKiernan.
Bynum, of Piedmont District, held a robust lead in front of write-in candidate Lilla Fletcher, who entered the race in August in an attempt to provide a voice for those who oppose pandemic mandates, while Bynum was maintaining stringent advocacy for taking precautions while the delta variant ravaged schools across the country, including in Rappahannock. In an interview late Tuesday night, Bynum declared the race a resounding victory on her behalf. She’s leading with 67% of the vote, or 529 votes. The write-in candidate, presumed to be Fletcher, holds 32% of the vote, or 255 votes.
In the Stonewall-Hawthorne race, Grove, a career educator and school administrator, held 55% of the vote, or 437 votes, over Rod Osborne, another candidate who has campaigned on cultural issues like giving parents more authority over their children’s education by challenging pandemic mandates and Critical Race Theory (which is not currently taught in Rappahannock County Public Schools).
Osborne, who holds 43% of the vote, or 346 votes, did not return several requests for comment.
An unabashed champion of students wearing masks in the classroom, Bynum appeared anxious of her chances at securing another term in the lead-up to the election as then-candidate for governor Glen Youngkin pulled ahead in the polls after making education a centerpiece of his campaign in its closing weeks.
And in Rappahannock County, it appeared that political momentum had shifted in favor of allowing parents to have more autonomy over their kids in school, with some recent School Board meetings dominated by parents pleading with the body to not mandate masks in school, leading a majority of the School Board to abide by those wishes before being forced into a reversal by a state mandate.
Soon followed the rise of Fletcher’s and Osborne’s campaigns, all while Rappahannock County Public Schools shuttered for a week amid a virus outbreak, leading Bynum to pull one of her kids from the system.
“[My victory] seems to go against what the political current seems to have been, because I’ve been pretty forthright about wanting to observe pandemic mandates and that has seemed like that wasn’t the direction that locally the more conservative politics were going,” She said on Tuesday night, noting surprise in the race’s apparent outcome. “So, I feel gratified because I was really honest about what I was trying to do and wanted to do, and people heard it and thought that it was a good idea.”
Fletcher rose to prominence in the community last year after founding local groups to aid members of the community amid the pandemic. She entered the race soon after her husband Dr. Mattie Leto, a local chiropractor who’s been an opponent of masks, sent an email to the School Board and other school officials demanding that Bynum resign for attempting to mandate masks in classrooms.
Fletcher didn’t take a public stance on whether she agreed with the overwhelming scientific evidence on the efficacy of masking, claiming there is evidence on “both sides” of the issue. Fletcher also vowed to take into consideration the concerns of parents who stood against pandemic mandates in schools and advocate on their behalf.
Fletcher wrote in a statement to the Rappahannock News that being a write-in candidate is “never easy,” and that she heard from some of her supporters who said they filled out the ballot incorrectly when trying to cast a vote for her.
“However, I am also a realist,” she wrote. “The results are what they are and my hope throughout the campaign was to bring a reminder of community and the fact that even if we do not always agree it is important to remember that we are all neighbors at the end of the day. I believe I achieved that goal and hope that our School Board can work together to create the best school system that they can.
Grove, who was apprehensive about his campaign’s fortunes in the lead-up to the election, said his healthy lead over Osborne is the result of his eight years of service and experience on the body, a hallmark of his campaign messaging.
“I had my doubts, but the people — they stepped up,” he said, touting his role in bolstering the governor’s school and implementing a school telehealth clinic.
The Stonewall-Hawthorne race remains a bit tighter than in Piedmont District, leaving open more of a possibility for outstanding mail-in ballots to shift its outcome. “The game’s not over until the clock says zero,” Grove said of the state of the race, noting that the victory may be within reach.
Osborne, who was not seen campaigning on Election Day with the other Stonewall-Hawthorne candidates outside the Castleton voting location, said Tuesday evening in a text message sent just after the polls closed that he was sick with flu-like symptoms, but was feeling better. He noted that the results of a home COVID-19 test were “inconclusive.”
The candidate’s campaign was focused on giving parents choice in how their children interfaced with schools, including on issues like masking, which he argued should be optional. He also became embroiled in controversy when homophobic comments he posted to Facebook were resurfaced by voters, leading to a tense confrontation at a candidate’s forum where Osborne addressed his comments publicly, saying it was a mistake.
All results are unofficial until they’re certified by the Rappahannock County Electoral Board.
Julia Shanahan contributed reporting.
School Board (Piedmont District)
Rachel L. Bynum: 529 voters, 67.47%
Write-In: 255 voters, 32.53%
School Board (Stonewall-Hawthorne)
Larry E. Grove: 437 votes, 55.18%
Rod Osborne: 346 votes, 43.69%
Write-In: 9 votes, 1.14%
SOURCE: Virginia Department of Elections unofficial results; does not include provisional and some mailed absentee ballots