Rappahannock resident Elizabeth Melson is mounting an Independent bid for Virginia's 28th Senate District.

Rappahannock resident Elizabeth Melson will run as an independent candidate for a Virginia Senate seat in a district that includes Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties. 

Melson filed a Statement of Organization with the Virginia Department of Elections on April 25 and intends to run as an independent candidate in Virginia Senate District 28, which was redistricted in 2021. Previously, Rappahannock County was represented by Republican Mark Obenshain, who was elected in 2004.

