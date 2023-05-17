Rappahannock resident Elizabeth Melson will run as an independent candidate for a Virginia Senate seat in a district that includes Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.
Melson filed a Statement of Organization with the Virginia Department of Elections on April 25 and intends to run as an independent candidate in Virginia Senate District 28, which was redistricted in 2021. Previously, Rappahannock County was represented by Republican Mark Obenshain, who was elected in 2004.
Incumbent Republican Bryce Reeves is running in the general election for Virginia Senate District 28 on Nov. 7, along with Democrat Jason Ford and Independent Tawana Campbell.
Melson, 42, is a mom, wife, and advocate for “voters-first” reforms, according to a press release from the campaign.Melson has been elected or appointed to statewide boards, including time on the Virginia Farmers Market Association and Virginia Hemp Coalition boards. She was a co-founder and former President of FairVote Virginia and serves on the Rappahannock County Board of Social Services.Melson is also known in Rappahannock County as the farm manager at Off the Grid in Sperryville.
Melson teaches trauma-informed yoga, mindfulness, and recovery and re-entry tips to residents at RSW Regional Jail. She was incarcerated in 2006 after a non-violent, felony drug charge, and has since gone through the process of restoring her civil rights, which includes being able to vote, run for office, serve on a jury and become a notary. She also petitioned to restore her right to own a firearm.
Meslon said there is precedent for elected officials with similar backgrounds — Virginia House Delegate and Democratic Minority Leader Don Scott Jr.had his civil rights restoredin 2013 after a felony conviction.
“It's part of what has driven me to go back into the correction system and teach yoga and mindfulness and recovery and reentry tips,” Melson said in an interview. “Because I found yoga to be helpful when I was on the inside, and I want to bring that to people that are experiencing incarceration now locally.”
Melson has experience in grassroots organizing, regenerative agriculture, consumer sovereignty, solar energy, sentencing reform, rights restoration, and has advocated for additional programming in the prison system.
"I believe it is really important that citizens in [District 28] have an option on the ballot that puts people over partisanship,” Melson said in a statement. “Just as competition in business is good, so is the free exchange of ideas in politics. I intend to bring empathy, objectivity, and responsive leadership to the district.I believe it is so very important to take into account multiple perspectives and viewpoints when considering potential solutions to the issues our communities face.."
According to Melson’s press release, she identified five priorities for her campaign:
Help small businesses grow
Term limits, campaign finance reform, ensuring fair and competitive elections through ranked choice voting
Improve mental health access for frontline workers and treatment-focused alternatives to incarceration for non-violent drug offenders
Conserve natural resources and rural areas.
Fund schools, specifically in Rappahannock County, and give tax relief to parents who choose to send their children to a private school.
