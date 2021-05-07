A record 78 delegates from Rappahannock County have signed up to vote in Virginia’s GOP convention this Saturday, May 8. Delegates will nominate a candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Terry Dixon, chairman of the Rappahannock County Republican Committee, said that this is the largest number of delegates he’s seen from Rappahannock in the 15 years he has been involved with local politics. “To put it in perspective, we had five at the state convention last year,” Dixon said. Dixon added that it is relatively straightforward to become a Republican delegate — all a citizen has to do is fill out a form and send it to him as the chair of the local committee.
Though it’s a record-setting year in Rappahannock, it’s more or less an average one in the state. This year a little over 53,000 delegates signed up to vote statewide, fewer than the 378,000 voters who cast a ballot in 2017 but more than the 8,000 voters in 2013. And it’s an unassembled convention this time around, which means delegates get a choice of 39 different polling locations throughout the state instead of having to travel to one single polling place.
But Dixon isn’t sure that the unassembled model is what’s motivating more delegates this year. “With the last congressional convention last year, where Bob Good beat Denver Riggleman, I think we had 70 some, so a few less.” he said. “But that was a hotly contested convention. … There’s just a lot of candidates running this time.”
A lot of candidates, indeed. Seven Republican hopefuls with varying degrees of political experience are vying for the party nomination on Saturday.
Because it’s a ranked-choice contest, they are competing to be chosen not only as voters’ first choice, but also their second. Ranked-choice voting means the candidate who gets the majority of first-choice votes is the winner. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round of counting, then the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Then the counting will start all over again with the second choices of the voters who supported the eliminated candidate.
As far as what local delegates can expect when they arrive at a polling place — the closest of which will be at Madison County High School — Dixon said he believes the procedure will be straightforward. “They’ll drive into a parking lot and … they’ll show their photo ID, get a ballot, fill out the ballot, drive up to another place, drop it off and head on out,” he explained.
The ballot counting process, however, will not be so simple. Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, announced earlier this week that the completed ballots will be transported to a Marriott ballroom in Richmond, where they will be guarded by off-duty police officers and hand-counted. Each of the 17 candidates running for state office will be allowed to assign a witness to observe the vote count and an independent auditor will be present.
The GOP decided to hand count the convention ballots after State Sen. Amanda Chase, Del. Kirk Cox and businessman Glenn Youngkin objected to the software that the Republican Party had initially intended to use to tabulate votes.
“The current method for counting, tabulating, and calculating the votes being recommended by the Rules Committee utilizes untested and unproven software that creates uncertainty, lacks openness and transparency, and is inconsistent with our calls as a party for safe and secure elections,” the candidates wrote in a joint letter addressed to Virginia Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson.
“The software solution currently being recommended is unproven, and there is still a significant amount of confusion over how it works, whether it is secure, and whether it can handle the scale of the expected turnout on May 8.”
Having bent to the will of their candidates, party leaders are urging patience as the process of hand-tabulating the ballots will be a slow one. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Steve Albertson, a member of the Republican Party’s rules committee, told officials at the State Central Committee that “there is no way around it. It’s going to take a lot of folks in that room, and it’s going to take up to several days.”
Democrats will hold a state-run primary to select their candidate for governor on June 8.
