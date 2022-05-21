In Rappahannock County, which joined Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after redistricting, turnout was higher than party leaders anticipated in Saturday's Republican Party’s canvass.
Results of the firehouse primary were still being counted on Saturday night.
As the polls were nearing closing Saturday afternoon, Rappahannock County Republican Committee Chair Terry Dixon said close to 300 Republican voters cast their ballots in the canvass. He had only expected between 100 and 200 party members to show up.
Dixon attributed the higher than expected turnout to Republican resentment with rising inflation and interest rates, as well as newfound energy in the base over the increasing likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade and strip Americans of abortion rights.
“Republicans have the energy right now — and they’re mad and that’s what it takes,” he said. “You know, people gotta be angry and mad to get something done.”
Campaign representatives for David Beckwith, John Beatty, Mike Clancy and Hung Cao were stationed outside the polling place, located at Rappahannock County Elementary School.
Tim Clancy, Mike Clancy’s son who is scheduled to graduate from the University of Virginia with a Master’s degree in business administration this weekend, represented his father at the Rappahannock polls on Saturday before jetting off to Charlottesville for his commencement ceremony. “He believes and I believe he’s got what it takes to win in November,” Tim Clancy said of his dad.
