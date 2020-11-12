‘In two months we're going to have a new president. I think that's the fact’
The lead-in from CNN news anchor Erin Burnett was about how with “few notable exceptions” almost the entire Republican Party is intimidated by a lame duck president who is struggling to remain in the White House.
One of those few notable exceptions happens to be another lame duck Republican, Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, who for another few weeks at least will continue to represent Rappahannock County in the US Congress.
“And I should point out that unlike the majority of Republican lawmakers, he has acknowledged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won this election,” Burnett said in welcoming Riggleman to her show this week.
“So, you're leaving Congress in January. Why do you think it is that so many of your Republican colleagues are either completely silent here in avoiding it, or going further, right, echoing and amplifying President Trump's claims of election fraud?” asked the host.
Riggleman replied that he wasn’t quite sure, but acknowledged that certain votes in certain states remain up for grabs until all the ballots are counted or else state recounts as in Georgia are completed and “maybe they're afraid to go out and say something against a president where they could lose those votes.”
Then added the congressman, who after primary voting this past summer was unseated by conservative Republican Bob Good: “I find it amazing that a lot of people put the man [Trump, in this case] or the woman above the institution. I have no boss. And these representatives have no boss, except for the constitution or constituents.
“So I think the best thing to do is just spit facts, you know?” he said. “And that's what I try to do, is, you know, spit facts, say exactly what I mean, exactly what I feel, and I think a lot of that has to do with my military background. The fact is, I didn't need this paycheck.
“So I think I have a little bit more freedom than other people to say what I feel. And, you know, in two months, we're going to have a new president. I think that's the fact.”
Asked about Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, remarking this week that some Republican lawmakers have called him in recent days to say “congratulations” on the Democrats’ winning the White House, and “please convey my well-wishes to the president-elect, but I can't say that publicly yet.”
Is Riggleman aware of such a scenario?
“Yes,” the congressman replied in part. “I just don't understand why we can't just state a fact ... where we just acknowledge facts. It's not that big of a deal to say we have transitioned to another president. I just don't understand it.”
Perhaps, suggested Burnett, it’s because the outgoing president, despite being behind in the popular and electoral vote counts, is busy this week expanding his reach into the Republican Party — through the creation of a Trump-controlled super PAC, by burrowing deeper into the Republican National Committee, and rumor has it mapping out his own TV “news” network to take on the Fox News Channel, which despite his objections has declared President-elect Joe Biden 2020’s clear winner.
“I mean, do you really believe, congressman, that so many of your colleagues are afraid, that they think somehow when Trump leaves office, he's still going to be able to control their fates?” Burnett wondered.
“Yes,” answered Riggleman. “And I think that's ridiculous. And I would humbly submit this if I were ever to run for office again, I can't imagine being sort of kowtowing to a certain group of people who want to take over a party. I am very difficult to bully and I think people need to step up and say we're not going to be bullied. We serve the Constitution. We don't serve a few. The Constitution is bigger than any individual.
“We've been doing this for a long time,” the outgoing lawmaker continued. “I think we've had a lot of presidents and a lot of transitions. Let's transition peacefully, let's go forward as Americans and let's stop this sort of brouhaha. You know, by the way, there is no Sharpie-gate ... there's no ballots being burned.
“We got to stop the conspiratorial thinking,” Riggleman concluded. “It's just out of control.”