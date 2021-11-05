Castleton polling place 2021

Election day at the Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company polling place.

With all votes counted, Van Carney won the Board of Supervisors race in Stonewall Hawthorne, and incumbent Christine Smith won the race in Piedmont District. School Board incumbents Rachel Bynum, of Piedmont District, and Larry Grove, of Stonewall Hawthorne, also won their respective races.

The Rappahannock News was unable to call all four local races on Election Day, or the day that followed, because the Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters’ office could not provide the number of outstanding mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2, but may not have arrived at the Registrar’s office until Friday, Nov. 5. There were also 12 outstanding provisional ballots, according to Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan.

It turned out that the numbers of outstanding mail-in ballots were insubstantial and did not materially affect the outcomes of any races. In the Board of Supervisors Stonewall-Hawthorne race, for instance, just two mail-ballots and three provisional ballots were counted after Election Day. In other races, such as the Piedmont District School Board, there were no outstanding mail-in ballots.

Here are final unofficial results before they are certified on Nov. 15 by the Rappahannock County Electoral Board:

Board of Supervisors (Stonewall-Hawthorne District)

David L. Konick: 388 votes, 46.58%

Van C. Carney: 443 votes, 53.18%

Write-In: 2 votes, 0.24%

Board of Supervisors (Piedmont District)

Christine Smith: 431 votes, 52.18%

Cliff Miller: 387 votes, 46.85%

Write In: 8 votes, 0.97%

School Board (Piedmont District)

Rachel L. Bynum: 531 voters, 67.56%

Write-In: 255 voters, 32.44%

School Board (Stonewall-Hawthorne)

Larry E. Grove: 439 votes, 55.15%

Rod Osborne: 348 votes, 43.72%

Write-In: 9 votes, 1.13% 

House of Delegates (18th District)

Michael J. Webert (R): 2,509 votes, 59.94%

Douglas J. Ward (D): 1,675 votes, 40.01%

Write-In: 2 votes, 0.05%

Governor

Glen Youngkin (R): 2,507 votes, 59.45%

Terry R. McAuliffe (D): 1,686 votes, 39.98%

Princess L. Blanding (L): 19 votes, 0.45%

Write-In: 5 votes, 0.12% 

Lieutenant Governor

Winsome E. Sears (R): 2,463 votes, 58.84%

Hala S. Ayala (D): 1,721 votes, 41.11%

Write-In: 2 votes, 0.05%

Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares (R): 2,456 votes, 58.67%

Mark R. Herring (D): 1,725 votes, 41.21%

Write-In: 5 votes, 0.12%

