Editor’s note: The following responses have been edited for brevity and clarity as most candidates responded to questions in real time over the phone. The words of Glenn Youngkin have not been edited as the candidate preferred to provide answers via email in response to written questions. The Rappahannock News has not fact checked the claims made by any of the candidates.
Amanda Chase
What sets you apart from the other candidates in the field?
I am the only candidate running for governor with a conservative voting record that’s 100 percent. I have 100 percent lifetime scores from both the NRA and VCDL. I have a proven pro-life voting record and a 100 percent score from the Family Foundation and was given the 2019 Society for Human Life endorsement. I have a 100 percent rating with the National Federation of Independent Businesses. And actually it was the Virginia Tea Party that gave me the highest score of any state legislator in Virginia for freedom. So I would say in this race that voting records matter, and specifically, conservative voting records matter.
How will you appeal to Republicans in the convention and the broader public in the November general election?
I believe you appeal to that convention group by just simply talking about my conservative voting record. People have called me “Trump in heels.” They know that I’m a conservative firebrand. But I’m also a second-term Virginia state legislator who has a record that they can trust. I’m not a politician. Listen, I’m the only candidate running who doesn’t have any endorsements from politicians. I have the endorsement of General Michael Flynn. And that’s what everybody’s saying they want a political outsider, well, I’m the only state senator who was censured on the floor of the Senate because I stood up for the people.
It’s interesting to hear you say that you’ve served a couple terms but you’re also a political outsider. Explain that a little bit.
I’ve always advocated for the people. And I have held legislators, including Republicans, accountable for their bad votes. We have Republicans who have voted against the Second Amendment. We have Republicans who voted for tax increases. We have Republicans who have voted in favor of allowing transgenders to change their birth certificate, which is going against all science. Everybody in the Republican Party knows that there are different types of Republicans. Do you want to take your chance in an eight-year losing streak, where Republicans haven’t won since 2008? I know how to win. And I believe that I’ll do that.
In the spirit of coalition building, is there anything you believe Gov. Ralph Northam has done well?
I think he’s the gift that keeps on giving to Republicans. We have so many Virginians who resent and cannot stand his leadership and I think that’s going to be a big win for Virginia. I think we’re going to see big wins for Republicans, and I owe that big one to Gov. Ralph Northam and his tyrannical leadership.
In your role as a leader, how do you decide when to compromise and when to hold strong?
You know, when the Democrats [took] control, they wasted no time in fully implementing their liberal agenda: restricting gun rights, putting us on lockdown, closing our schools, implementing critical race theory in our schools, Project 1619. They didn’t compromise. It was pedal to the metal. Virginians are not looking for a compromiser, they’re looking for a leader that has a backbone, that will take a stand against the Marxist leadership that has been brought in by the Democratic Party. I am the demonstrated leader in this race that has a backbone that will use every tool in my toolbox as a governor to push back against that liberal agenda, even defunding public colleges, universities, public schools. They will begin losing taxpayer money to their education systems if they continue to try to indoctrinate our children with leftist Marxist policies. Conservative families are sick and tired of sending their kids to public institutions that are paid for with taxpayer money and having their children indoctrinated into leftist thinking.
Kirk Cox
What sets you apart from the other candidates in the field?
I really think Virginians are looking for someone who they know and trust to get the job done. My 32-year record both as a delegate and speaker on cutting taxes, support for the second amendment, life and for veterans is unmatched. And my background as a teacher is very important. I can really sympathize with the frustration that parents, teachers and students have felt over the last year with our schools not being open. I want to get back in the classroom and try to really do some concrete things to make up for learning loss. I think I do very well being people’s number one choice and number two choice. It’s ranked-choice voting, so that’s going to be important.
How will you appeal to Republicans in the convention and the broader public in the November general election?
I have the bluest Republican district in the state. It’s 30 percent minority and I won that by four points, which I think shows I’m a candidate that won repeatedly under tough circumstances. You’re going to have to relate to everyday Virginians. Some of the other candidates are pretty independent, wealthy business elite, and I’m a retired school teacher who understands the struggles an average family faces. People are looking for someone they think can really solve the kitchen table issues of getting kids back into school and making sure that jobs match degrees. As far as winning over conservatives, if you look at my record, I’ve been a two-time Family Foundation legislator of the year, State Police legislator of the year, I have an A rating from the NRA so I think I cover both bases very well: a good core conservative and someone who can relate to working class voters.
Since so much of your campaign focuses on schools, what steps do you think we need to take as a state to make up for learning loss?
Studies show that kids are at least three months behind in reading and math. And studies also show that probably the best way to help students who’ve suffered from learning loss over the past year is through small-group and individual tutoring. We need to mobilize present and future teachers, that would be substitute teachers, student teachers, giving them college credit for doing that. Opting into summer school and making those programs really robust, I think it’s going to be all hands on deck as far as that goes.
What has Gov. Ralph Northam done well and what has he done poorly?
My very first year as speaker, I approached Gov. Northam about cutting regulations by 20 percent. And he actually agreed to that, it was sort of a three-year phase-in. So that would be an example of working with him on a core priority for business. Things he’s done wrong are numerous; his handling of the pandemic has been extremely poor. If you look at the Virginia Employment Commission, you will get any agency that’s very poorly run. The Virginia Employment Commission is 50th out of 50.
Sergio de la Peña
What sets you apart from the other candidates in the field?
That’s easy. One of the things that distinguishes me from the other candidates is I’m the only one that can win in a general. We keep putting forth the same type of candidate and we keep losing because we’re not expanding our voting base. We’ve got to expand our voting base. The demographics of Virginia have changed significantly. We now have a 20 percent Hispanic population in Northern Virginia, we’ve got a 17 percent Asian population in Northern Virginia. I can reach that Hispanic community because I did it for President Trump. I can also reach out to the Asian community because I can identify with the plight of some of these immigrants that have come from communist and socialist countries, because I fought communists and socialists my entire career. None of the other candidates can do that. I also have the ability to relate to the military community because I am that community. I was a soldier for 30 years. And I can also relate to the rest of Virginia because I understand what working men and women have to go through because I picked cotton, I worked at a welding shop, I worked as a driller, I’ve operated heavy equipment, I’ve done a wide variety of labor. When I was at the Pentagon, I also managed huge budgets. So I know the big picture and I know the little picture and everything in between. But the key thing is that the other candidates cannot reach out to the Northern Virginia communities that we need to expand our voting bases. I’m the only one who can do that.
How will you appeal to a Republican base in the convention and to all Virginians in the general?
The way you appeal to these communities is you focus on what it is that you’re about. Are you about strong families? Are you about meaningful work? Are you about safe neighborhoods? That transcends any kind of ideology, and that’s what I’m about. And so call it conservative, call it whatever you want, I would argue that that’s a strong message to just about anybody. And if we don’t reach out to these communities, we’re gonna lose. As I’ve conveyed that message, it’s obviously resonating because I have the highest number of small donors of anybody in the field, which means that I’ve gotten a lot more popular support than any of my counterparts. And the level of enthusiasm is continuously growing.
You’ve said something really interesting about relating to people. When you meet someone, how do you make sure they know what you’re about and what your values are?
I’ve related to presidents and ministers of defense, and I’ve related to people at car washes. I always make it a point to find out what people are about. We didn’t have a lot of TV when I was a kid. So what we did is we sat around the table, and we talked to each other, to this day we have meals at home with my family. That ability to relate to people is something that I’ve always focused on. I’ve had this broad experience where I came from Mexico with zero. I grew up in a house with dirt floors and no running water, didn’t speak a word of English when I got here. And I’ve gone from being fully Mexican to 100 percent American without having to negate or having to deny the fact that I’m very proud of my Mexican culture, because I’m an American of Mexican descent. But I’m an American.
Then in the spirit of relating to people, is there something you can say Gov. Ralph Northam has done well? And what are some things you’d like to see change?
We’re all human, and my faith is that you love everybody. And I don’t have to love the behavior, but I don’t harbor any ill will toward anybody, even the governor. But any of our candidates can do better than anyone on their side, especially Ralph Northam. I know that our people are all about strong families. We’re all about meaningful work. And we’re all about safe neighborhoods. Ralph is the same person who was talking about an abortion even after a child is born. So that gets into the realm of infanticide. And I can’t imagine something more horrible than a pediatrician who does that.
Pete Snyder
What sets you apart from the other candidates in the field?
I’m not a career politician, I’ve never held elective office in my life. I come from the private sector. I’m a small business entrepreneur, I started my first company when I was 26 years old and grew it into what became the first social media marketing company in America, if not the world, and not only created a successful company but helped pioneer an industry that now employs millions of people globally. And so I’m an outsider. That said, I have been a fellow traveler working in our conservative movement for the past 25 years. And I’m a conservative up and down the ballot. I’ve fought for life, I’ve fought for Second Amendment rights. So I’m no stranger to the conservative movement. So I’d like to believe that I have the right conservative backbone, I’m the only true conservative in the race.
Tell me more about what you mean when you say you’re the only true conservative in the race.
What I mean is I don’t bend down to the woke mob. I don’t have Democrats work me over to change my vote. You know, I have been a strong and true conservative on the issues that matter for a long, long time, that’s what I mean.
How will you appeal to the Republican base in the convention and to the broader Virginian audience in the general?
There is no pivot with me. The issues that I’m running on, which are schools, our economy and restoring the rights of law abiding citizens, are non-partisan. This is not a partisan thing. We have a constitutional responsibility in Virginia to educate our kids. I’m not a politician. I don’t talk to one audience one way, and another audience another way. I’m focused on the various essentials that we need to get right, that we need to fix, and that works for Republicans and Independents and Democrats.
In the spirit of coalition building, is there anything you can say Gov. Ralph Northam has done well?
Evidently, I’ve heard he can moonwalk. I think he’s been an unmitigated disaster. I truly think he has. He has mishandled this entire pandemic. We were 50th out of 50 states when it came to the distribution of vaccines. I used to think he was a good and decent guy, but he got involved in a scandal and changed all of the policy positions and I don’t even recognize the person anymore. He went full woke to try to get himself out of the political pickle and I think people who do that have absolutely no character. I can find nice things to say about almost anyone out there. But what he has done over the past few years to get him out of the frying pan, and really going full woke, has been nothing short of just dishonorable.
How do you decide when to compromise and when not to bend?
I believe in my principles, right? And I’m unwilling to bend on them. That doesn’t mean that you can’t find common ground with others. I fundamentally reject the fact that “compromise” means that you have to sell out your principles. I wouldn’t ask other people to sell out their principles, but there are plenty of areas to find common ground and get some things done. Look, I don’t agree with Joe Biden. But guess what? If there’s an infrastructure bill that can help impact real roads and bridges in Virginia, I’ll work with him — not for the social engineering garbage, but I don’t have a problem with working with Washington when it’s in the best interests of Virginia, meaning roads and bridges. I’d be happy to do that.
Glenn Youngkin
What sets you apart from the other candidates in the field?
I am a conservative Christian outsider and a successful business leader who has 30 years of experience delivering results. I can WIN the nomination, unite the party, and win the election in November. I am the only candidate that will be able to beat the Democrats in November and turn the Commonwealth around.
How will you appeal to convention voters and the broader electorate in the general?
We can only build the party through addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division and I am committed to doing that. I have made it a priority to directly speak with Virginians on the campaign trail, and I’ve traveled over 20,000 miles asking fellow Virginians for their first choice vote. I have started Women for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Students for Glenn, and Law Enforcement for Glenn coalitions, in addition to reaching out to and engaging with different minority communities in the Commonwealth. We will be rolling out more coalitions soon. I will serve all Virginians as governor.
In the spirit of coalition building, is there anything you can say Gov. Northam has done well over the past four years? And what has he done poorly?
Sadly no. His leadership has been a constant reminder that elections have consequences. Not to mention, the fact that he defied his party’s calls for him to resign. Under Governor Northam’s leadership Virginia was last in distributing unemployment claims, the Virginia parole board scandal has gone unaddressed, he kept our businesses, houses of worship, and schools unnecessarily closed, and the Virginia Department of Education has proposed to eliminate accelerated math classes, remove the Pledge of Allegiance and Fourth of July from curriculum, remove advanced diplomas.
How do you see yourself as a negotiator? When will you compromise? When will you hold absolutely firm?
After 30 years of business, I know how to negotiate, work with people, and get the best deal on behalf of Virginians. I will stand strong on providing the best education for our kids, protecting our Constitutional rights, enacting job growth policies, and pressing forward with election reforms.
What do you think is the #1 most important for the state’s recovery after COVID-19?
The #1 most important action will be to get our schools, businesses, and houses of worship open. They have been unnecessarily kept closed by Governor Ralph Northam and his administration. In March, Virginia was ranked dead last in freedom in terms of covid restrictions. It is critical that our children are back in school five days a week and that Virginians gets moving again.
On the GOP ballot
Candidates running for the GOP nomination, as published by the Republican Party of Virginia:
Governor
Glenn A. Youngkin
Amanda Freeman Chase
M. Kirkland “Kirk” Cox
Peter Doran
Sergio de la Peña
Peter A. “Pete” Snyder
Octavia L. Johnson
Lieutenant Governor
Lance R. Allen
Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo
Maeve T. Rigler
Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
Puneet Ahluwalia
Winsome E. Sears
Attorney General
- C.L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.
- Jason S. Miyares
- Jack White
- Leslie Haley