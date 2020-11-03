+6 Election Guide 2020: A look at the candidates and the issues Election Day 2020 is on the doorstep, when Rappahannock County voters who haven’t already voted absentee will cast ballots to decide on a president, U.S. senator from Virginia, and the next Fifth district congressional representative. But that’s not all. This year, Virginia voters have an important decision to make about redistricting. Read more about the candidates and the proposed constitutional amendments in today’s Rappahannock News’ 2020 Voting Guide below.

Six polling stations in Rappahannock County opened at 6 a.m. sharp this morning, including the county seat’s Town of Washington/Hampton District precinct at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department, where the driver of a flatbed truck loaded with Trump flags pulled in at that exact minute and sounded his loud horn not once but twice in case the early-bird voters didn’t see him the first time.

The truck driver declined to give his name to this newspaper, citing employment reasons.

Other precincts in the county where voting is taking place until 7 p.m. today include the Amissville/Jackson District (Amissville Volunteer Fire Department), Sperryville/Piedmont District (Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department), Scrabble/Stonewall Hawthorne District (Castleton Volunteer Fire Department), Chester Gap/Wakefield District (Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department), and the Flint Hill/Wakefield District (Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department).

The Rappahannock News team will provide updates on countywide voting throughout the day today and once all the ballots are counted tonight announce the winners and losers of district, state and national elections as they become available.