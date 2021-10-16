The candidates for Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and county School Board in the Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne Districts participated in forums on Saturday night, hosted by Businesses of Rappahannock and the Rappahannock News, to share their campaign pitches with voters. Below are five topline takeaways from each.
Board of Supervisors
Incumbent Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith addressed her decision to abstain from a crucial vote to move forward with a partnership with All Points Broadband to secure funding for a universal broadband initiative in the county. Smith said the abstention was appropriate since she didn't have all of your questions answered, and that she had remaining concerns about the application process. Specifically, Smith was concerned about the cost of the project and the “good-faith clause” that only allows the Board of Supervisors to only work with All Points.
Stonewall-Hawthorne District candidate David Konick spoke to his record of lawsuits and allegations of harassment and threatening behavior, saying he’s a “rough and tumble” guy and not everyone appreciates his “sense of humor.” During his time serving on the county Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, the candidate said he always treated everyone with respect. Some members of the audience were heard laughing following that proclamation.
The candidates in Stonewall-Hawthorne, Konick and Van Carney, disagreed on how the county should address tourism and how to accommodate tourists passing through the county. Konick said he’s voted against every application for a tourist home during his time on the county Planning Commission, and Carney said there should be a larger discussion about lodging and how to strike a balance between encouraging tourists to spend money in Rappahannock without overflowing the county with visitors.
Smith said in terms of tourism, she supports the businesses that are currently in the county, and that “we don’t want too much tourism where it could negatively impact our quality of life … by building more than we should.” Smith’s challenger, Cliff Miller, spoke to his own struggles of finding employees to work at Headmaster’s Pub, which he owns, and said he thinks the lack of growth and access to broadband has made it difficult for young entrepreneurs to succeed in the county.
Candidates disagreed on how improving broadband could affect the county. Carney said reliable, universal broadband could attract more young people and families to the county and allow them to work from home. Carney compared the importance of broadband access to a utility like electricity, while Konick said improving broadband could have “unintended consequences,” and that he doesn’t think the long-term consequences have been adequately discussed. Miller said he disagrees with the notion that improving broadband would lead to people flocking to Rappahannock County.
School Board
Audience member Tom Pellikaan stepped up to the microphone and came out publicly as gay while confronting Stonewall-Hawthorne candidate Rod Osborne about homophobic comments he posted to Facebook last year, which was reported on by the Rappahannock News. Some in the audience booed Pellikaan. “The public needs to know how you feel before you sit behind that board and make decisions about their children … Are you a homophobic?” Pellikaan asked.
Osborne, in response, admitted to using a homophobic slur, arguing it slipped in the heat of a tense discussion. According to past reporting from the Rappahannock News, Osborne used several anti-gay slurs over the course of a lengthy comments thread under an image he posted of an altered magazine cover, depicting President Joe Biden as a child suckling on former President Barack Obama. “I’m not looking backward, I’m looking forward, and I don’t think it’s going to affect my ability to represent everybody in my district,” Osborne said. “I’m not going to sit here and parade the names of friends and family members who I know that are part of the LGBT community. They know my true character.”
Lilla Fletcher, a write-in candidate in Piedmont District whose campaign has been an attempt at providing a voice for those who oppose pandemic mandates in schools, was the only candidate in attendance who didn’t wear a mask that covered her entire face. When questioned about it, she cited an undisclosed health concern, and she provided the organizers with a doctor’s note to that effect in accordance with the Rappahannock County Public Schools’ policy.
When asked how the schools should combat declining enrollment, Rachel Bynum, the Piedmont District incumbent, cited numbers showing a drop-off in students following the start of the year, saying parents who were concerned with the schools’ lack of pandemic precautions pulled their kids. Osborne rebutted that he heard from other parents who withdrew their children because they didn’t want them wearing masks in school all day after they were mandated by the state.
Mary-Sherman Willis, a Woodville resident, asked Osborne whether he knew what Critical Race Theory was, noting a mailer she received from his campaign that said the theory has no place in Rappahannock schools, despite it not being taught in the first place. Osborne said he did understand the theory, but didn’t elaborate. He claimed that surrounding school systems, including in Loudoun County, teach the university-level theory. Loudoun County Public Schools officials say that the school system doesn’t teach Critical Race Theory, according to The Washington Post.
Candidates all had slightly different opinions on what is the school system’s greatest weakness. Larry Grove, the Stonewall-Hawthorne incumbent, said it’s the schools’ lack of a long-term plan and it’s relatively small and declining enrollment. Osborne cited a lack of athletics programs. Fletcher said it’s the schools’ reactivity to the pandemic, arguing parents want more consistency in policies and less rapid change. Bynum noted the decline she’s seen in parent engagement in the system, saying the PTO has shrunk over time.