Vice Mayor Joe Whited was elected mayor of the Town of Washington on Tuesday in an uncontested race for the seat. Whited, a Navy veteran, will lead the town at a time it potentially sits on the cusp of lasting change.

According to unofficial results from the Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters, Whited received 65 votes in a town with a population fewer than 100 residents. He did not immediately return a request for comment.

Town Council member Drew Beard, who was appointed last simmer, is running uncontested to retain his seat.

