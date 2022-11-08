Vice Mayor Joe Whited was elected mayor of the Town of Washington on Tuesday in an uncontested race for the seat. Whited, a Navy veteran, will lead the town at a time it potentially sits on the cusp of lasting change.
According to unofficial results from the Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters, Whited received 65 votes in a town with a population fewer than 100 residents. He did not immediately return a request for comment.
Whited, 43, a former Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives who serves as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, ran uncontested to lead the town after Mayor Fred Catlin announced he won’t seek a second term.
Catlin was elected to Town Council once more, effectively swapping places with Whited. Catlin, who received 45 votes, endorsed Whited, a one-term Town Council member who became vice mayor in July to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office after moving out of town.
Also elected to Town Council was Drew Beard, a member of the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission and co-owner of the Gay Street Inn bed and breakfast, who uncontested to retain his seat on Town Council with the intent to grow the local business community by injecting more life into the shrinking town.
Beard, who received 56 votes, was appointed to Town Council this past summer to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office after she moved out of town. Bears will still sit on the Planning Commission. Beard did not immediately return a request for comment.
All of the Town Council’s incumbent members were also reelected Tuesday in uncontested races. Treasurer Gail Swift received 62 votes, Patrick O’Connell — also chef-proprietor of the three-Michelin starred hotel and restaurant The Inn at Little Washington — received 58 votes, Jean Goodine received 58 votes and Brad Schneider received 49 votes.
